The New Sleep Gallery at Ken's Will have You Sleeping Soundly

nebraska.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
NebraskaTV
Hastings Public Library offers app for eBooks, audiobooks and magazines
HASTINGS, Neb. — Don't judge a book by its cover- the Hastings Public Library has gone high tech. Audra Espinoza from the library spoke with NTV News about the app. She also filled us in about other happenings at the library.
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
NebraskaTV
Community comes out to support Kearney Little League
KEARNEY, Neb. — They may not have been playing on the diamond, but members of the Kearney Little League All-Stars still came away winners Monday night, as the community came out in great support for the sluggers. KLL hosted a barbecue and raffle fundraiser from the parking lot of...
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: Field Days Schedule
August is the month for several Nebraska Extension Field Days. Nebraska Extension Educator Steve Melvin has more on education programs farmers and ag professionals can attend. The South Central Ag Lab Field Day near Clay Center is Thursday, August 4. Participants can choose from multiple field research trials and topics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
NebraskaTV
Construction workers fight summer heat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat stress can...
NebraskaTV
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
NebraskaTV
GISH academies find success but pledge to improve attendance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High celebrates rising graduation rates but school leaders say a large number of students aren’t coming to class on time as they focus on attendance and accountability. From solar energy to aviation, more Grand Island students are getting real world skills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: 3 injured in early-morning shooting near Elm Creek
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has named one person injured in the shooting at Paradise City. Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities.
NebraskaTV
Competency evaluation ordered for Kearney man charged with burglarizing GI businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Kearney man charged with vandalizing multiple Grand Island businesses last December. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation be performed on 43-year-old Raul Ramirez. He is charged in two cases with burglary, second-degree arson, three counts of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
KSNB Local4
Police looking for 17-year-old connected to Grand Island Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A warrant is out for a 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in connection to a May shooting at the Grand Island south Walmart. Police are looking for Yahir Cardenas, whom prosecutors have charged with Attempted Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, First-Degree Assault, and 14 counts of Discharging a Firearm near a Vehicle or Building.
NebraskaTV
Construction on new Elm Creek Elementary School underway
ELM CREEK, NEB. — Students returning for the school year will likely see construction outside the classroom. The wires and dirt are being used for a good cause–to build a new elementary school. “The new facility will have a little bit better backbone for our internet and just...
NebraskaTV
La Vista man headed to trial for road rage incident
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A La Vista man involved in a road rage case in central Nebraska that left another man with a a serious stab wound is heading to trial. Hall County District Court records say Nathan Bowen, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and willful reckless driving.
NebraskaTV
Hastings residents encouraged to join 'National Night Out'
HASTINGS, Neb. — Citizens of Hastings are encouraged to join a nation-wide event on Tuesday. 'National Night Out' is held each year by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Hastings Police Department. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in 'America's Night Out Against Crime'.
NebraskaTV
Local families host Sodbusters' players throughout the summer
HASTINGS, Neb. — Sodbusters players who aren't from Hastings need a place to stay during their summer stint in the Cornhusker state. That's where host families step up to help keep the team on the field. "This is how these teams make it," said Courtney Luebben. "There's not the...
NebraskaTV
GI man pleads not guilty for pointing powerful laser at officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man accused of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer, has pleaded not guilty. Hall County District Court records say Lakota Hawkes, 20, is charged with second degree assault on a peace officer. Police...
Comments / 0