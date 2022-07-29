The New Sleep Gallery at Ken's Will have You Sleeping Soundly

KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO