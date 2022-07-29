ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Man cited for feeding alligator in Alabama park

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kf8V_0gxol5oJ00

GULF SHORES, Ala. — State officials in Alabama say they have identified a man who said he was paid to feed alligators in a park.

Officials at Gulf State Park initially asked for information about the man seen in a photo with an alligator, who told people that he was being paid to feed the animal. In an update posted to its Facebook page, Gulf State Park said the person had come forward.

Officials told WEAR-TV that the man is from the northern part of the state and will receive a ticket for feeding the alligator.

When the man fed the alligator, he began to draw a crowd, and told people that he was being paid to do it.

“They do have the ability to jump out of the water,” Mike Rodgers told WALA. “They can grab your arm. They can drag you in and take your arm off. Why would you take those chances? I don’t understand that.”

When officers responded to the scene, the man had already left, WPMI reported.

Signs in Gulf State Park clearly advise people to leave alligators alone, WALA reported.

Gulf State Park officials said: “While it may be exciting to see an alligator in action, feeding an alligator will cause it to lose its fear of people, making it more likely to approach and possibly misidentify a human as food, putting innocent people at risk.”

Alligators are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
960 The Ref

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences...
YREKA, CA
960 The Ref

Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name

The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison...
HAWAII STATE
960 The Ref

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Gulf Shores, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
960 The Ref

After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising...
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
960 The Ref

Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, hundreds of people still missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that 37 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. Update 9:54 p.m. EDT Aug. 1: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed late Monday that the death toll has increased to 37, a figure expected to increase in the coming days as more search-and-recovery crews arrive to survey damage and scour waterways for victims, The Courier-Journal reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Seeing red: Michigan zoo welcomes red panda cub

LANSING, Mich. — A zoo in Michigan has a tiny, fluffy, squeaking new arrival. An endangered red panda cub was born July 21 at Potter Park Zoo, the zoo said in a news release. This is the second successful litter that the zoo’s female red panda, Mahila, has birthed.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rodgers
960 The Ref

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
960 The Ref

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the...
INDIANA STATE
960 The Ref

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's "kiosk" business inside traditional retail...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gulf State Park#State#Wear Tv#Wpmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
960 The Ref

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation's first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment...
KANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy