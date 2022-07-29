Man accused of vehicular manslaughter in vehicle-pedestrian collision

www.crimevoice.com
crimevoice.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to weapon, narcotics arrest in Sutter County
Above: Items confiscated during arrest | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was recently arrested after a suspicious vehicle call reportedly led to the discovery of narcotics and an illegally possessed weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded on July 25th to reports of...
Man threatened officer with large rock before fatal shooting, police say
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department identified the man who was killed in a police shooting in Geyserville on July 29. David Pelaez Chavez, a 36-year-old Lower Lake resident, was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Police also identified the deputies involved in the shooting — Michael Dietrick, […]
crimevoice.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for alleged possession of a handgun and narcotics
Originally published as a Santa Rosa Police Department Nixle post:. “On 7/30/2022 at approximately 4:20 PM, Officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. The Officers contacted the driver and sole occupant, Fabian Liscano Ramos. The Officers were familiar with Ramos from several prior contacts and arrests.
L.A. Weekly
Adam Huskey Dies, Dillon Alan Mahoney Arrested after Skateboard Accident on Emory Avenue [Clearlake, CA]
32-Year-Old Skateboarder Fatally Struck by Truck near Mullen Avenue. The incident happened on July 25th, at 10:45 a.m.; police responded on Emory Avenue south of Mullen Avenue. According to reports, Huskey was riding a motorized skateboard when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Mahoney. As a result...
crimevoice.com
Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
ksro.com
Details Released on Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Healdsburg
There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County woman accused of embezzlement and grand theft
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The case involved the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo, California. It was learned there were 300...
ksro.com
Deputies Under Investigation After Officer Involved Shooting in Geyserville
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting in Geyserville. On Friday morning, deputies responded to calls about a man who threw a rock at a glass window. The man reportedly stole a truck, driving through several cattle gates, and asked a local resident to shoot him before fleeing the area. He then stole an ATV. Deputies spent over an hour searching for the man before he was located, and when they found the man, he appeared to be holding a weapon. After a standoff with multiple commands to drop the weapon, one deputy deployed his taser, but it appeared ineffective. A second deputy then shot the man. Medical aid was administered but the man died a short while later. An investigation into the shooting will be handled by Santa Rosa Police Department. More information, including names of the parties involved, are expected to come out this week.
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
ksro.com
Pregnant Woman Dies in Ukiah Apartment Fire
A Ukiah apartment fire killed a pregnant woman and injured three others. On Friday morning, a fire was reported at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane. Crews arrived to find a 40-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter outside. They were taken to a hospital due to their injuries which included burns. Firefighters, however, found a 41-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant dead in the upper floor of the two-story unit. The fire was contained and investigators believe it started accidentally. Some neighbors were displaced due to water damage.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
thesfnews.com
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
mendofever.com
Person Walking In Backyard, Dog Bite – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
ksro.com
Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range
Residents of a rural part of Sebastopol are fed up with the noise coming from a private shooting range. A resident has been operating a private shooting range on his property since late May. Several longtime residents tired of the sound of gunfire are asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to do something to mitigate or stop it. They’ve also contacted the Permit and Resource Management Department, and the county Sheriff’s Office. People who live near the private range say the shooting starts at unpredictable times in the afternoons and evenings, and can last anywhere from ten minutes to an hour.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Reopened]Road Closure Near Ukiah After Logging Truck Incident on Highway 101 Offramp
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a logging truck incident has blocked the northbound Highway 101 offramp to State Route 253 south of Ukiah. California Highway Patrol officers are considering shutting down the #1 lane of the Highway and crews are attempting to clean...
Alcohol found in car in Bay Area crash that killed 4, police say
California police on Thursday said open alcoholic beverages were found in and around the sedan that drove into the wrong lane on Wednesday night and collided with an SUV on Highway 12 near Rio Vista, killing four people and injuring six.
mendofever.com
Tragic Apartment Fire in Ukiah Results in the Death of a Pregnant Mother and Three with Significant Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at approximately 5:11am, Ukiah PD personnel received an emergency call regarding a structure fire at the Redwood Manor Apartments Unit #28. The residence was enflamed and three residents were located outside of the building with injuries from the fire.
