Man accused of vehicular manslaughter in vehicle-pedestrian collision

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting in Geyserville. On Friday morning, deputies responded to calls about a man who threw a rock at a glass window. The man reportedly stole a truck, driving through several cattle gates, and asked a local resident to shoot him before fleeing the area. He then stole an ATV. Deputies spent over an hour searching for the man before he was located, and when they found the man, he appeared to be holding a weapon. After a standoff with multiple commands to drop the weapon, one deputy deployed his taser, but it appeared ineffective. A second deputy then shot the man. Medical aid was administered but the man died a short while later. An investigation into the shooting will be handled by Santa Rosa Police Department. More information, including names of the parties involved, are expected to come out this week.

GEYSERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO