Brooklyn, NY

Bishop Robbed Of $1 Million In Jewelry Allegedly Stole $90K From Congregant

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The New York pastor who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a live-streamed church service has been accused of stealing a parishioner's life savings.

Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead is facing a lawsuit alleging that he convinced churchgoer Pauline Anderson to liquidate her savings and pay him a $90,000 "investment" to buy a home for her that was never actually purchased.

According to Anderson's Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit, Whitehead offered to help her purchase a home after she was unable to get a mortgage because of her bad credit.

Anderson trusted the bishop with the hefty sum “because he was a supposed man of the cloth and had previously helped her own son secure housing for himself,” the lawsuit states.

Whitehead, instead, allegedly used the $90k to buy a $4.5 million apartment complex for himself, The City reports.

The pastor also had agreed to pay Anderson $100 per month because the savings she gave him was her sole income source.

However, Whitehead only paid her once, the suit says. When Anderson asked about the status of her home, Whitehead allegedly told her he was busy with his election campaign for Brooklyn borough president.

Anderson also claims that Whitehead later said that he was investing her money into his company and had no obligation to pay it back.

“Ms. Anderson was instead left with nothing but a vague promise by Mr. Whitehead to pay the funds back in the future followed by an assertion that he had no further obligation to do so,” the lawsuit claims.

She is seeking $1 million in damages for the pastor's "morally reprehensible acts” and for “losing her entire life savings."

News of the lawsuit comes after Whitehead was robbed at gunpoint while delivering a sermon at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York.

The Brooklyn pastor was been accused of being "flashy" as he donned a maroon suit, long gold chain, and a large ring at the time of the incident.

"It's not about me being flashy. It's about me purchasing what I want to purchase," Whitehead said following the jewelry heist. "If I worked hard for it, I can purchase what I want to purchase."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network.

Sammy Willard
3d ago

reminds of a so called preachers in New York about40 or 50 years ago selling holy water to bring you riches lolol he was the only one who got r I ch till the state shut him down

Bucky
4d ago

why is he so rich. maybe he had insurance and pulled a fast one? or with that kind of wealth, karma has it's own way. find the thieves and you might find a connection.

Lu So
3d ago

oh he just trying to make poor people feel bad because he got a million dollars in jewelry with donation money that's how he got his million dollars of jewelry like I said I think it's insurance scam

Daily Beast

Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back

Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
#Jewelry#Congregant#Brooklyn Supreme Court
ocscanner.news

NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS

This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead addresses lawsuit against him

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a service last Sunday says there's been too much focus on his lifestyle and not enough on the crime that happened inside his church.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, this comes amid news of a lawsuit against him.Bishop Lamor Whitehead fiercely defended himself at a press conference Friday, speaking just steps away from his Canarsie church that became a crime scene last weekend."And he must've knew something about a robbery. Are you kidding me? Let my church, give us some sympathy," he said.Police say three armed suspects, caught on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel

Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape

NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD

A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
BROOKLYN, NY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

