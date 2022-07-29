10 Best Things to Do in St Genevieve, MO (for 2022)

travelnowsmart.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Best Things to Do in St Marys, PA
Do you want to find a great place to buy antiques, visit historic landmarks and churches, or enjoy great brews at local microbreweries?. Sounds like you might need a trip to St Marys. St Marys was founded in 1842 by a group of Bavarian Catholics. It is located in Elk...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
Just one lane of WB I-70 in St. Charles County open Thursday night
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Only one westbound I-70 lane will be open on Thursday night into Friday morning in St. Charles County while work is being done. Crews will repair the interstate pavement between RouteZ/Church Street and Wentzville Parkway from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m. The right lane of I-70 will […]
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Missouri’s August 2 primary is just about here. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of...
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
Elderly woman rescued from St. Charles house fire dies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An elderly woman has died following a late Monday night fire in St. Charles. Fire crews battled a house fire at 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rue Street after a neighbor called 911. The woman was rescued but later died. The cause of...
This Retro House in Crestwood Has a Room Just For Playing Pool [PHOTOS]
You never know what you’ll find in Crestwood’s famous Ridgewood neighborhood. Known for its Ralph Fournier-designed mid-century modern houses, Ridgewood properties are often kitschy and fabulous. This new listing on Hutchins Drive is a retro blast from the past with vaulted ceilings, bright carpeting and a throwback kitchen.
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
