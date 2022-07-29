ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Pet Friendly Hotel in Fredericksburg, VA

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
travelnowsmart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
theburn.com

Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location

A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
Fredericksburg, VA
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Fredericksburg, VA
Lifestyle
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
NORTH BEACH, MD
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania Schools announce plan for free or reduced meals

From Spotsylvania County Schools-sent to parents and guardians:. Battlefield E.S. Battlefield Middle, Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Chancellor High, Chancellor Middle, Harrison Rd., John J. Wright, Lee Hill, Livingston, Massapanox, Post Oak, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotsylvania High, Spotswood, Thornburg, and Wilderness will be implementing a new option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Fitness#Holiday Inn Express#Residence Inn By Marriott
fredericksburg.today

WATCH: Saving history. Why it matters

This is a walk that never would have happened if historic preservation groups hadn’t purchased the land for millions of dollars in 2006. Emerging Civil War is holding a symposium in Spotsylvania this Friday-Sunday. For info: emergingcivilwar.com.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback

Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
HERNDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
pagevalleynews.com

Luray Female Institute almost complete

August 1, 1889 — The large and handsome building of the Luray Female Institute is about completed. The work reflects credit upon the builders, Messrs. C.L.&N.R. Proctor, and if anything could add to their reputation in the Valley either for nice work or promptness of execution this would do it.
LURAY, VA
ffxnow.com

Planning commission OKs Inova’s plan for new Franconia hospital

Inova Health System’s proposal to build a new hospital in Franconia is moving forward with the blessing of the Fairfax County Planning Commission. At a meeting last Wednesday (July 27), the commission voted unanimously in favor of Inova’s plan to build a medical campus northwest of the intersection of Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street. The existing HealthPlex at 6355 Walker Lane would remain on the site.
FRANCONIA, VA
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy