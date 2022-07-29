Podcast the Myth: B.J. Novak Goes to Texas in Vengeance

www.austinchronicle.com
Malvern Books Founder Joe W. Bratcher III Dies
A sad day for Austin's literary community: the family of Joe W. Bratcher III – publisher, filmmaker, and cofounder of Malvern Books – has announced that he died on July 28 at the age of 64 from complications from Covid. A native Austinite and graduate of UT Austin,...
Supremely Popular Radio Personality John Aielli Has Died
John Aielli, veteran Austin radio host known for his KUTX show Eklektikos, died Sunday. He was 76. Known for his mellifluous voice, eclectic music selections, and iconic one-liners, the supremely popular figure was a frequent Best of Austin award winner. The station announced the news Sunday afternoon, with KUTX program...
