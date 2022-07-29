ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Podcast the Myth: B.J. Novak Goes to Texas in Vengeance

By Richard Whittaker
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Malvern Books Founder Joe W. Bratcher III Dies

A sad day for Austin's literary community: the family of Joe W. Bratcher III – publisher, filmmaker, and cofounder of Malvern Books – has announced that he died on July 28 at the age of 64 from complications from Covid. A native Austinite and graduate of UT Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Supremely Popular Radio Personality John Aielli Has Died

John Aielli, veteran Austin radio host known for his KUTX show Eklektikos, died Sunday. He was 76. Known for his mellifluous voice, eclectic music selections, and iconic one-liners, the supremely popular figure was a frequent Best of Austin award winner. The station announced the news Sunday afternoon, with KUTX program...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy