Kansas City, MO

Fantasy Baseball: Brady Singer is hitting high notes

By Scott Pianowski
 4 days ago
Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 13: Starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It’s not that much fun being a Kansas City Royals fan these days. Oh, they won the title in 2015, that was lovely, one year after losing the World Series in seven games. Kansas City hasn’t been over .500 since, winning about 43 percent of their games. They were more or less eliminated from playoff contention before the 2022 season even started.

But maybe Brady Singer can offer some hope as the Royals meander through the second half.

Should you add Brady Singer?

Singer went into the Bronx on Thursday and didn't blink, shutting out the Yankees over seven brilliant innings. Singer allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Alas, he didn't get a victory because the Royals never scored; those damn Yankees ultimately won the game with an Aaron Judge walk-off in the bottom of the ninth. But any fantasy manager will welcome Singer's bagel parade.

There’s been a lot of that this month. Singer has a 2.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over five July turns, and he’s struck out 42 batters in 30.2 innings. His last two turns featured 22 strikeouts in 13 innings. Anytime you see double-digit Ks from any starter, it’s usually worth a plausible-upside pickup.

Singer comes with a pedigree as well. He was a first-round pick in 2018, and had some prospect buzz before the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Singer didn’t hit the ground running in his first two MLB trials, but a 4.05 ERA isn’t terrible for an inexperienced pitcher, and he struck out one batter per inning. There were signs of future stardom.

Better control has been the key to Singer’s 2022 improvement, as he’s lowered his walk percentage by 32 percent. And even if he’s pitching over his head of late, the seasonal ratios (3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP) are roster-worthy in just about any format. Singer turns 26 in a week, so the career arc also supports the signs of a breakthrough. He’ll be someone I’ll actively try to draft next spring.

In the meantime, we can consider Singer as an addition now; he’s still unclaimed in about three-quarters of Yahoo leagues. Perhaps Kansas City will skip a late-season start or two with an eye towards a healthy future, but let’s not worry about that yet. His next two turns come against the White Sox (who struggle against right-handed starters) and the Red Sox (who have done little right during a disastrous July).

Phillies get Syndergaard, Robertson, Marsh in trades

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard, veteran reliever David Robertson and center fielder Brandon Marsh in three trades on Tuesday. The Phillies sent minor league outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez to the Los Angeles Angels for Syndergaard, who returns to the NL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees get OF Bader from Cardinals for LHP Montgomery

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Yankees acquired Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Jordan Montgomery ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, a surprising deal aimed at improving defense. A speedy 28-year-old from Bronxville, New York, Bader has not played since June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves make flurry of trades looking for another title run

ATLANTA — (AP) — Looking to replicate the deals that helped carry them to a World Series title in 2021, the Atlanta Braves added another starting pitcher, bolstered their bullpen and bulked up the outfield ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday. After acquiring corner outfielder Robbie Grossman from...
ATLANTA, GA
Twins stock up with starter Mahle, relievers López, Fulmer

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Twins badly needed pitching and weren't afraid to part with multiple promising minor leaguers to get it. They weren't willing to budge with some of the youngsters they already have in the majors, though. Despite their injuries and flaws, the Twins were adamant about adding to their first-place club.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of the game's best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Stephen Ross' tampering may have added time he doesn't have to Dolphins' chances of winning a Super Bowl

Stephen Ross purchased a controlling interest in the Miami Dolphins in February of 2008. Since then, the team hasn't won a single postseason game. On the field, this has been a disaster — just four winning seasons. They will trot out their ninth head coach during Ross' reign this fall. The failures stand in contrast with his business career, mainly in real estate, that has delivered him a net worth approaching $10 billion.
NFL
WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season

The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots.
BASKETBALL
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering with Brady, Payton

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league's investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
NFL
If NFL increases Deshaun Watson's 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key

The NFL now holds Deshaun Watson's football future in its hands. With independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson delivering a six-game suspension decision in Watson's personal conduct policy case on Monday, the spotlight now shifts back to the NFL, which must decide whether to appeal the penalty. The league issued a statement Monday saying it's "reviewing" the decision and "will make a determination on next steps."
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Defenses

While it might not be as valuable or as consequential as picking the right wide receiver or tight end, it's not always an easy draft-it-and-forget-it situation when it comes to fantasy defenses. It's even less easy when you decide not to draft one at all, instead vying to stream the position week-to-week.
NFL
