The Kansas Supreme Court rules that police can be liable when their actions injure a bystander

Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity
Kansas Supreme Court breaks new ground with decision rejecting former Wichita police officer's claim of qualified immunity in shooting of a child bystander.
Kansas governor warns passage of constitutional amendment will invite wave of abortion restrictions
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly warned passage of an amendment removing the right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution would prompt an emboldened Republican-led Legislature to pass new restraints on the right of women to control their reproductive health. "The amendment is written in such a way that the...
KBI: Homicide investigation underway in Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas. The Chanute Police Department requested KBI assistance on Monday, July 25, at approximately 2:05 a.m. KBI agents responded to the scene to investigate. The investigation found that...
Unofficial totals show Missouri marijuana legalization initiative short on signatures
An initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use in Missouri will need help if it is going to be on the November ballot. Reports every county in the state, delivered to Secretary of State John Ashcroft's office, show the petition is short of its goal in two of the six congressional districts needed to qualify for
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. "Vote No" signs suggest...
Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of "Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women," a
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammet renewed his request for the records in hopes of helping voters ensure their ballots are
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake
Kansas state senator delivers signatures needed to enter governor’s race as independent
TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Dennis Pyle delivered 8,894 signatures Monday to the Secretary of State's Office, clearing the 5,000 threshold needed to secure a place as an independent candidate for governor on the November ballot. Pyle's entry into the race is expected to benefit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly by siphoning votes from Republican Derek Schmidt.
As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the "Sunflower Journeys" series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds mail-in voting law
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday moved to uphold the state's mail-in voting law amid a challenge from Republican state lawmakers. In a 5-2 decision, the state's high court overturned a lower court's decision from January and ruled that Pennsylvania's Act 77, is constitutional. "We find...
