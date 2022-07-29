In Just a Matter of Weeks This Student Upskilled to a New Cutting-Edge Job in the Robotics Industry

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new addition to the RX 32-bit MCU Family, the RX660 group of microcontrollers (MCUs) that supports operating voltages of up to 5V, offering superior noise tolerance for home appliances and industrial equipment exposed to high electromagnetic interference. The RX660 is the first in Renesas’ higher-end RX general-purpose MCU devices to support 5V and the first in the RX Family to feature a built-in CAN FD controller that enables fast data communication. The high operating voltages of the new RX660 MCUs eliminate the need for external noise-suppression components that are required for many 3V MCUs today. This allows customer to reduce development time and component cost, improving system quality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005453/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

ELECTRONICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO