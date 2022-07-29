Patriots Training Camp Day 3 Notebook: ‘Alias Smith and Jones?’

The connection between quarterback Mac Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith is becoming excitingly evident for the New England Patriots during the early days of 2022 training camp.

FOXBORO — On the third day, a pair of prolific New England Patriots returned to the practice fields.

Enjoying a warm, yet beautiful summer day in New England, the Pats practiced in shorts and shells for the first time in 2022 camp. While full pads will not be worn until Monday, Friday’s practice took on a more authentic feel on both sides of the ball as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

Here are some noteworthy observations from day 3 of Patriots training camp practices:

Roll Call

Defensive end Deatrich Wise and quarterback Brian Hoyer were both absent from Friday’s practice. Wise was also missing in action on day 2.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong was a limited participant for the third straight day.

Safety Jabrill Peppers, running back James White and cornerback Jonathan Jones remain on PUP (physically unable to perform).

Offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stuber, as well as defensive back Myles Bryant are currently on NFI (non-football injury).

Center David Andrews (PUP) and punter Jake Bailey (non-football illness) returned to practice, indicating their removal from their respective inactive lists.

Quarterback Snapshot

Though the numbers may fail to tell the full tale, starting quarterback Mac Jones performed efficiently on Friday, as he continues to build chemistry with his pass catchers. Save for a few miscues (more on that, in a moment), Jones continues to exude both accuracy and confidence in hitting his receivers in stride. The Alabama product finished the day completing six of 11 passes with one interception during 11-on-11s, and connected on 7-of-8 in 7-on-7 drills.

Rookie Bailey Zappe completed five of the seven passes he attempted during 11-on-11 drills, one of which was intercepted by cornerback Justin Bethel. He completed only one of two attempts during 7-on-7s, with the failed attempt picked off by safety Adrian Phillips.

Mac-to-Jonnu — Make Ya, Jump, Jump!

When the Patriots first signed Smith in the 2021 offseason, the Patriots expected to be securing the services of a prototypical ‘move’ tight end, best utilized as an effective target in the red zone. Though he may have fallen short of those expectations in his first season with the club, Smith has showcased his ability and athleticism during the first few days of training camp in 2022.

Smith delivered arguably the catch of the day on a well-placed sky rocket from Jones to the back of the end zone. The 26-year-old leaped over safety Kyle Dugger to secure the scoring catch; spiking the ball in celebration. The Jones-Jonnu connection facilitated a loud cheer from the fans in attendance.

Play-Caller Shuffle?

While offensive line coach Matt Patricia has been New England’s principal play caller throughout the first two days of practice, an interesting wrinkle to the Pats offensive saga was added during a portion of Friday’s 11-on-11 drills. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe checked in with coach Bill Belichick, prior to each snap. Belichick spoke with each of his quarterbacks while holding a play sheet before sending them into the huddle. Belichick, Patricia and quarterback coach Joe Judge continue to take a collaborative approach in coaching the Pats’ offense during camp to date.

Solidifying the Secondary

The Patriots secondary continues to be among the most closely-watched areas on the Patriots roster, particularly at the cornerback position. Though free-agent acquisition Terrance Mitchell has been occupying the spot vacated by former Pats cornerback J.C. Jackson , veteran Jalen Mills appears to have the inside track on becoming the team’s top option at the position in 2022. Mills has been highly competitive in coverage; remaining in-step with his targets, while displaying a degree of physicality in his approach. On Friday, Mills was the first to intercept Mac Jones by finding himself in perfect position to capitalize on a directional miscue between the Pats quarterback and receiver Jakobi Meyers.

As Jonathan Jones remains on PUP, cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Marcus Jones both took reps at slot cornerback.

During Jones’ time at the University of Houston, he was known for displaying tremendous athleticism on pass defense and outstanding open-field tackles. Though many project his most significant contributions in 2022 to be in New England’s return game, the rookie cannot be discounted as a potential fit in the slot on a rotational basis.

Despite entering the league as an outside corner, Wade was a highly-touted slot cornerback prospect during his early days at Ohio State; even viewed as a potential first-round pick. However, his draft stock plummeted in his final season with the Buckeyes when he was moved to the outside. With several decisions to make in the secondary, it is possible that New England’s brain trust may be looking to maximize his potential by giving him a look in the slot. Wade will continue to be a player to monitor in the coming days, as the Pats March through camp.

The Patriots will return to practice on Saturday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. on the Gillette Stadium practice fields in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Once again, practice will be open to the public, with gates opening at 8 a.m.