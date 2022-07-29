Avian Influenza detected in Flathead County poultry flock

www.kulr8.com
Related
gonomad.com
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
Montana fire officials heading into prime fire season
Mother nature has turned up the thermostat in Montana in recent weeks which definitely raises the risks of a wildfire. What a difference a year makes.
NBCMontana
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
Montana State Fund highlights ag safety with winning bid at 4-H auction
The Montana State Fund is highlighting safety in the agriculture industry and giving back to the community with a steer won at the Lewis and Clark County 4-H Fair auction
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Montana couple launches non-profit to help people suffering from TBI
Brenna Lapke and her husband Matthew are on a mission to help people dealing with traumatic brain injuries
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained
The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
msuexponent.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montana
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Wildfires in California and Montana explode overnight amid windy and hot conditions
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney Fire, which started Friday, went...
mtpr.org
Non-profit wildlife reserve gets a permit to graze bison on public lands
A nonprofit organization with a 3-million acre wildlife reserve in north-central Montana has received approval to graze bison on public lands. American Prairie (formerly known as American Prairie Reserve) has obtained a permit from the federal Bureau of Land Management to graze bison on more than 63,000 acres in Phillips County.
yourbigsky.com
Montana enters critical fire weather
Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana
A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
Elmo Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres; public meeting set
The Monday morning update from what is now being called the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 12,975 acres.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Comments / 0