ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Avian Influenza detected in Flathead County poultry flock

By Montana Department of Livestock
KULR8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
gonomad.com

Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands

The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Business
Flathead County, MT
Business
Flathead County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Industry
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Health
930 AM KMPT

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate

In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Seasonal Flu#Wild Birds#Migratory Birds#Hpai
KULR8

Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained

The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
KALISPELL, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.

They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Montana

Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
nomadlawyer.org

Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana

Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Non-profit wildlife reserve gets a permit to graze bison on public lands

A nonprofit organization with a 3-million acre wildlife reserve in north-central Montana has received approval to graze bison on public lands. American Prairie (formerly known as American Prairie Reserve) has obtained a permit from the federal Bureau of Land Management to graze bison on more than 63,000 acres in Phillips County.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana enters critical fire weather

Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
MONTANA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana

A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy