ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Honor Bank hires new vice president of commercial lending

By Compiled by Colin Merry
recordpatriot.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?

After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#For Honor#Commercial Lenders#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Business Industry#Politics Whitehouse#Honor Bank#The Petoskey Rotary Club
103.3 WKFR

Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country

This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top Travel Spots in the U.S.

Michigan is known for its gorgeous lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to more than just its lakes- try the state’s glorious islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

For Many Locals, New 3rd Longest Bridge In State In Traverse City Is Long Overdue

Traverse City has announced that a bridge will span the Boardman River and its surrounding wetlands to connect Hartman and Hammond roads to be the 3rd largest in the state, according to an article recently posted by Record Eagle. But for many people who have lived in Traverse City for a long time, this bridge, which is expected to be about 2000 ft long, is overdue by many years, and for some too little too late. The decision was made by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved the project, which could take about 15 months to finish, but people already have strong opinions about the decision:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Michigan secretary of state promises fair election Tuesday

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office will not tolerate any effort to interfere with the certification of Tuesday's primary election to ensure the "will of the people will rule the day." "Voters can cast their ballot tomorrow confident they will be safe and their vote will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Road Commission Chooses Path for Boardman River Crossing

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has made a final decision after a decades-long discussion about traffic around Traverse City’s south side. For years, the debate has centered on a bridge over the Boardman River, and where to put it. Grand Traverse County Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski says, “Some people say they’ve been talking about it since the 70’s. So it’s been a long and involved process.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy