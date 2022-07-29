Supermarket land buy gets everyone all excited and more Dallas news

dallas.culturemap.com
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free Rides
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD Schools
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to Veterans
What's Next for Dallas Makerspaces?
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in Dallas
Tempting new brunch whets the appetite for this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas has a little of everything: openings, seasonal menus, afternoon tea, brunch and more brunch, cocktails, secret menus, chef awards, and Hatch chiles. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:. Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for excellent sandwiches and salads, is opening its...
Dallas swarms to No. 1 spot in ranking of buggiest cities in the U.S.
There’s some buzz going around Texas: Dallas is the buggiest city — yes, even buggier than Houston. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Dallas the No. 1 buggiest city in the United States. Austin...
Richest city in North Texas tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Wealthy Dallas neighbor rakes in No. 3 spot among America's richest cities. Frisco...
The Chicks add Dallas to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
August brings the start of two important culinary happenings in town: Hatch chile season and DFW Restaurant Week. Both kick off this week with multiple events. Also on the list: a steak dinner starring Wagyu, two wine events including the grand opening of a wine storage facility, and a day-long festival starring wonderful watermelons.
Fresh Mexican restaurant with cannonball margaritas dives into Richardson
An acclaimed team is opening a new Mexican restaurant in a busy, buzzy Richardson center: Called LimeHoney Modern Mexican Restaurant and Bar, it's located at The Shire at CityLine, the mixed-use retail and office property at the southeast corner of George Bush Turnpike and Jupiter Road, and according to a release will open on August 9.
Dallas' newest speakeasy bar is a hip Argentinian hideaway in Bishop Arts
There's a new bar in Dallas' Bishop Arts District which embraces one of the hottest recent trends: the speakeasy. Called The Branca Room, it's a concept created by accomplished bartender James Slater, and is now open at 324 W. 7th St., within Chimichurri, the authentic Argentinian restaurant from chef Jesus Carmona that opened in late 2020.
Dallas unlocks No. 10 spot among hottest markets for relocating homebuyers
Despite rising home prices, buyers are still flocking to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Among more than 100 major metro areas, DFW ranked as the 10th most popular destination for homebuyers moving to the area compared with homebuyers leaving the area, according to the Redfin real estate platform. Redfin’s report...
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference
One day before his sold-out show on July 30 at AT&T Stadium, country megastar Garth Brooks was doing what Garth Brooks always does the day before a show: meeting up with the media. Casually dressed in blue jeans and a sweatshirt, Brooks hosted a press conference with about 20 reporters...
Zoom in on Dallas' worst gardening monstrosity with Organic Randy
A Dallas plant guy is sharing some of his infinite knowledge on top-priority garden matters, via a special 3-part series that anyone can watch via zoom. Randy Johnson, aka "Organic Randy," a well-known native plant expert who specializes in organic gardening, will host three presentations, beginning with one on lawns that's an absolute must-see.
Dallas earns tragic ranking in list of best and worst ice cream cities
Dallas has never had a tradition of great ice cream, and a national survey proves that to be true. Gird thyself: According to a list of of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Dallas is the ninth-worst city in the U.S. The survey, compiled by real estate...
Nutrition, workouts, and shopping cover DFW fitness news for August
This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous. Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke...
Classy steakhouse to open in Plano with seafood and fancy cocktails
While Dallas-Fort Worth overall is swimming in steakhouses, the city of Plano doesn't actually have that many of its own. Here to the rescue comes Eddie V's, known for steaks, seafood, and theatrical cocktails, opening a location at 5300 State Highway 121, at the corner of Preston Road, with its trademark fine dining, glamour, vibrant atmosphere, and live music.
Dallas Farmers Market apartment community gets fresh new name & owners
An apartment community by the Dallas Farmers Market has a new owner and a new name: Formerly known as Cortland Good Latimer, it's now called Skyline Farmers' Market, part of its rebranding and acquisition by SPI Advisory, a multifamily private equity firm based in Dallas. Developed in 2016, the newly-named...
Company settles in Dallas to launch its plant-based protein empire
Dallas is now home to an exciting plant-based enterprise that makes healthy proteins not from animals. Called Better Balance, the company started out in Spain, then Mexico, but its U.S. headquarters are Dallas. Their products can be used just as you would with regular meat type things in recipes such...
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend around Dallas is dominated by huge events, with the occasional smaller one for balance. Among the larger ones are a trio of big-name concerts, including a country music superstar, a national tour of a Broadway musical, a concert featuring a favorite Disney film, a well-known comedian, fighting in the octagon, and YouTubers showing off some great tricks.
Infamous sailboat built by shady Dallas contractor is on the auction block
One of Dallas' most famous boats is on the auction block: Named the Whitmar, it's a sailboat belonging to Dallas contractor James Allen "Jim" Benge, and it's being auctioned off in a bankruptcy settlement, with bidding beginning on July 28. Benge is a contractor who has been sued by at...
Piada Italian Street Food to hit prominent Lakewood Dallas intersection
Buzzy Italian street food is coming to a happening intersection in Dallas: Piada Italian Street Food, a growing chain from Ohio that serves a unique wrap-type sandwich, is opening a location at 6333 E. Mockingbird Ln., in the Tom Thumb shopping center at the intersection of Abrams Road. It'll go...
Trinity Groves in West Dallas tries out another new restaurant Lexy's
West Dallas former incubator space Trinity Groves is trying out yet another new restaurant concept. Called Lexy's, it's named after Alexa Rodarte, Trinity Groves' director of marketing and the restaurant's co-creator, along with her chef husband Julian Rodarte. It'll open in the old Casa Rubio and Souk Mediterranean space on August 15.
