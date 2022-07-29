Bouncily bingeable, 'Uncoupled' delivers exactly what you'd expect from Darren Star

www.ctpublic.org
Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," there are a dozen other shows that just stream under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time? NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour try to answer that question in a recent episode, and we brought on one of its hosts, Glen Weldon, to share his insights. Now, Glen, a couple of weeks ago, I was on vacation...
Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'
AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
BEYONCE: (Singing) I've been up. I've been down. Felt like I move mountains. Got friends that cried fountains, oh. RASCOE: But there is a lot of other good music out this summer, so we want to take time to talk about the iconic Beyonce and also do right by other hardworking artists also worthy of your eardrums. So we've called Reanna Cruz, who's with Vulture's music podcast "Switched On Pop" in Los Angeles. Welcome to the program.
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
Tell Us The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy
NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced Tuesday, making her the first Asian American to lead the film academy. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word "spaz," a term that disability activists have called an ableist slur.
