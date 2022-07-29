ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bouncily bingeable, 'Uncoupled' delivers exactly what you'd expect from Darren Star

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+

For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," there are a dozen other shows that just stream under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time? NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour try to answer that question in a recent episode, and we brought on one of its hosts, Glen Weldon, to share his insights. Now, Glen, a couple of weeks ago, I was on vacation...
TV SERIES
Connecticut Public

Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'

AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist

BEYONCE: (Singing) I've been up. I've been down. Felt like I move mountains. Got friends that cried fountains, oh. RASCOE: But there is a lot of other good music out this summer, so we want to take time to talk about the iconic Beyonce and also do right by other hardworking artists also worthy of your eardrums. So we've called Reanna Cruz, who's with Vulture's music podcast "Switched On Pop" in Los Angeles. Welcome to the program.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced Tuesday, making her the first Asian American to lead the film academy. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and...
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89

Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
SILVER CITY, NM
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy