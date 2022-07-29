For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting — is all about impermanence

Predator, the bloodthirsty, trophy-hunting alien, is back this summer. "Prey," the latest film in the sci-fi franchise, is set in the Great Plains 300 years ago. It tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche woman desperate to prove she belongs among the fiercest warriors of her tribe. But when she warns her community of a new threat she's witnessed, a highly evolved alien with advanced weapons, no one seems to believe her - that is, until there is no other choice but to fight for their lives. Amber Midthunder plays Naru in "Prey," which premieres on Hulu next Friday, and she joins us now. Welcome.

