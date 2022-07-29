For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting — is all about impermanence

www.ctpublic.org
Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary
These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
Tom Richmond, Cinematographer on ‘Stand and Deliver,’ ‘Little Odessa’ and ‘Slums of Beverly Hills,’ Dies at 72
Cinematographer Tom Richmond, whose résumé included work on such films as Stand and Deliver, Killing Zoe, Little Odessa, Slums of Beverly Hills and Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, has died. He was 72. Richmond died Friday in New York City, Anthony Jannelli, head of cinematography at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, told The Hollywood Reporter (Richmond also taught at NYU). The cause of death was not immediately available.More from The Hollywood ReporterMo Ostin, Legendary Warner Bros. Records Chief, Dies at 95Heather Gray, Executive Producer of CBS' 'The Talk, Dies at 50Pat Carroll, Emmy-Winning Actress and Voice of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' Dies at 95 Richmond, who...
Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," there are a dozen other shows that just stream under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time? NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour try to answer that question in a recent episode, and we brought on one of its hosts, Glen Weldon, to share his insights. Now, Glen, a couple of weeks ago, I was on vacation...
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
'Prey' takes the Predator franchise to the great plains, 300 years ago
Predator, the bloodthirsty, trophy-hunting alien, is back this summer. "Prey," the latest film in the sci-fi franchise, is set in the Great Plains 300 years ago. It tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche woman desperate to prove she belongs among the fiercest warriors of her tribe. But when she warns her community of a new threat she's witnessed, a highly evolved alien with advanced weapons, no one seems to believe her - that is, until there is no other choice but to fight for their lives. Amber Midthunder plays Naru in "Prey," which premieres on Hulu next Friday, and she joins us now. Welcome.
Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy
NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced Tuesday, making her the first Asian American to lead the film academy. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and...
Tell Us The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word "spaz," a term that disability activists have called an ableist slur.
