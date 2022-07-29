AtoB is revolutionizing the fuel card marketplace — just in time

www.freightwaves.com
Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL
American Eagle Outfitters’ (NYSE: AEO) logistics subsidiary, Quiet Platforms, continues to expand its reach into the e-commerce parcel space. On Tuesday, Quiet announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to provide date-definitive delivery service. The new service will reach up to 93% of the postal codes within Quiet Platform’s...
Off a small base, Uber Freight profits more than double in Q2
The small profits that digital brokerage Uber Freight turned in during the first quarter of the year more than doubled in the second three months of 2022. It’s off a small base: Uber Freight had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 million in the first quarter, the first time it had been profitable on that basis, and had EBITDA of $5 million in the second quarter, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.
UPS again named world’s most valuable logistics brand
For the eighth consecutive year, UPS Inc. has been named the world’s most valuable logistics brand by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. According to a report published Tuesday by the London-based branding firm, UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) brand value in 2022 increased by 28% year over year to reach a value of $38.5 billion. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) was second at $26.6 billion. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was third at $22.8 billion.
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
Viewpoint: E-commerce is on the rise. Here’s how to adjust your supply chain strategy
While online sales have long shown an upward trend, the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited this shift. In fact, a recent emarketer survey showed that online sales in the U.S. are anticipated to surpass $1 trillion (17% growth) by the end of this year. Despite a recent drop-off in demand due...
Amazon begins same-day deliveries from select retail stores
The world’s largest marketplace just took another step toward delivery ubiquity. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to deliver anything, anywhere, anytime, and on Monday the e-commerce giant announced the launch of a new option for same-day shipping of products from local retail stores. The service, first reported in May, is available to Prime members in and around Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle, Washington and other U.S. cities.
FedEx buying $200M in Berkshire Grey warehouse robotics
FedEx Corp. has agreed to purchase $200 million in warehouse robotics products and services from Berkshire Grey in exchange for warrants representing 25 million shares of Berkshire Grey stock. The stock warrants will vest incrementally for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and be fully vested upon completion of the robotics contract, which...
Discover How Daily Operations Take Less Time With a Modern TMS
We did a deep dive into the workflows of a legacy transportation management system to learn how these older systems perform vs. modern cloud-based solutions. Our main focus was the time it takes to do everyday tasks from the perspective of a freight brokerage. What we found out will leave you questioning why you’re still using an old TMS.
TravelCenters of America posts $1.2B revenue gain selling less fuel
TravelCenters of America Inc.’s second quarter net income jumped 121% as revenue climbed to $3.1 billion from $1.8 billion a year earlier, despite a decline in sales of diesel and gasoline. The company’s nonfuel revenue for the quarter was $553 million, a gain of 10.3% gain compared with the...
Pitney Bowes, Narvar to market joint e-commerce returns offering
As e-commerce returns continue to accelerate, brands are looking for solutions that can reduce costs and improve customer service. The National Retail Federation conducted a survey prior to the 2021 holiday season. The Consumer Returns in the Retail Industry 2021 survey found that $761 billion in merchandise was returned in 2021 among all retail channels. For every $1 billion in sales, retailers incur $166 million in costs because of returns. Online returns totaled $218 billion in 2021. Returns from online sales jumped to 20.8% in 2021.
Uber reports record revenue, but delivery takes a back seat
It looks like rideshare is back in the driver’s seat for Uber (NYSE: UBER) after Eats and its delivery business steered the company through the pandemic. The company reported a record $8.1 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2022, up 33% from a year ago, due largely to growth in its mobility business. More drivers (5 million) and customers (122 million per month) used Uber’s platform in Q2 than ever before, which helped it offset losses from its investments in Aurora, Grab and Zomato.
Supply chain surcharge
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about consumers getting whacked with “supply chain surcharges.” Inflation isn’t just for menu and retail prices anymore. We’re less than four weeks away from the start of the college football season, and it’s time to get hype...
