www.weather.gov
Related
'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest
Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Tens of millions of people at risk from severe storms over next two days while 64 million deal with extreme heat
On Tuesday, an intense and long-lived line of severe thunderstorms called a derecho charged across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This line of thunderstorms produced wind gusts as high as 99 mph in Howard, South Dakota, and 96 mph in Huron, South Dakota, while carving a path of damage across at least half a dozen different states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
After days of drenching downpours and catastrophic flooding unfolded across a large swath of the United States last week, AccuWeather forecasters remain very concerned for a repeat performance from Mother Nature in the coming days. Last week, torrential rainfall triggered destructive flooding across multiple communities east of the Mississippi River.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marana, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Early August brings heat back to the Corn Belt
The final week of July brought a reprieve from hot weather for most of the Corn Belt. In fact, this was the 11th coolest final week of July, week-ending July 30, in 30+ years for the region, according to WeatherTrends360. Precipitation was a bit more mixed with heavy rain in a swath from about Colorado to West Virginia with drier than normal conditions to the north and south of this corridor. Record rainfall brought destructive flooding near St. Louis earlier in the week and eastern Kentucky later in the week.
Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast
If you’ve noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you’re hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather this week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Flash drought intensifies, causing agriculture concerns in the Plains and water shortages in the Northeast
Flash drought conditions intensified in the Northeast and across the southern Plains, causing agriculture concerns across the regions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON WABASH WAYNE WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON HOPKINS MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.
Flood threat persists in Kentucky while sweltering temperatures target the Northwest
Eastern Kentucky sees more rain following a multi-day flood threat across the central US as the Northwest continues to experience high temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest
Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Scott Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rock Island, Mercer, southwestern Whiteside, western Henry, Scott, eastern Muscatine and southwestern Clinton Counties through 615 AM CDT At 535 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lowden to Fairport to Letts. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, East Moline, Aledo, Durant, Silvis, Eldridge, Milan, Colona, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Hampton, Orion, Port Byron, Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo and Andalusia. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 27. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Lawrence, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 06:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Lawrence; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Clay County in south central Illinois Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois Richland County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Olney, Flora, Lawrenceville, Sumner, Louisville, Clay City, Noble, Xenia, Bible Grove, Parkersburg, Claremont, Calhoun, Iola, Sailor Springs, Schnell, Dundas, Ingraham, Chauncey, Oskaloosa and Olney Noble Airport. Heavy rainfall on areas saturated by heavy rainfall last night will promote rapid runoff and flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
natureworldnews.com
A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest
Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
Daily storms are expected this week
The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Coles, Cumberland, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Coles; Cumberland; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Christian County in central Illinois Shelby County in central Illinois Southwestern Coles County in east central Illinois Cumberland County in east central Illinois * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 454 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mattoon, Shelbyville, Toledo, Casey, Moweaqua, Neoga, Greenup, Assumption, Stonington, Windsor, Findlay, Westervelt, Janesville, Hazel Dell, Paradise, Strasburg, Clarksburg, Wolf Creek State Park, Eagle Creek State Park and Trowbridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0