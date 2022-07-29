Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban's Class of 2023 Defensive Backs Already Second to None

Trio of prize prospects in the secondary may be the best Alabama's ever had in one signing class; who may be the next commitment, and just how hot is Crimson Tide recruiting this summer?

Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell and now Caleb Downs.

We might need a good nickname for this group, because they're already standing out for the Alabama football program.

While Hurley and Mitchell could have an argument about which among them is the best in-state prospect at defensive back this season, Downs is widely considered to be the No. 1 safety in the nation for the recruiting Class of 2023.

All three have committed to the Crimson Tide — and they aren't just considered 5-star prospects by various rating services, but solid 5-star talents. In terms of recruiting accomplishments that's going to be tough to top this year.

Under Nick Saban, Alabama already has a solid claim to be called DBU, with Florida, LSU and Ohio State very worthwhile challengers.

However, this group has the potential to change the argument. Assuming they stay committed and sign their scholarships, they're collectively already, at least on paper, the best trio Saban's landed at Alabama.

Considering how important Saban considers the position group, and it's the one he personally helps coach each day in practice, that speaks volumes.

Even with Saban's first full recruiting class at Alabama in 2008, which was headlined by the likes of wide receiver Julio Jones, offensive lineman Barrett Jones and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II, the secondary was a priority and considered key to the program's success.

Alabama landed five defensive backs in that class, three of whom didn't really work out (B.J. Scott, although he did help attract Jones, Alonzo Lawrence and Robby Green). One did in a major way, All-American safety Mark Barron.

That was sort of how the Crimson Tie secondary went over the subsequent years, with one big-time player added with each class. In 2009, it was Dre Kirkpatrick, followed by Dee Milliner in 2010, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in 2011, and Landon Collins in 2012.

In 2014, Marlon Humphrey was the name addition, followed by Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2015 (although remember it was supposed to be Kendall Sheffield), and Patrick Surtain II in 2018. Kool-Aid McKinstry signed in 2021 and last year earned Freshman All-SEC honors at cornerback.

Here's the topper. Alabama may not be done yet adding defensive backs in this class, and could still add another top prospect for a potential full set of future starters on the back end. Stay tuned.

• With the addition of Downs, Alabama has landed three of the top five prospects in the state of Georgia, the others being running back Justice Haynes and quarterback Dylan Lonergan. So which notable program doesn't have one of the top five players in the state? Georgia.

• The Crimson Tide has always done pretty well in the Peach State, having previously landed the likes of Chance Warmack, Da'Ron Payne and Xavier McKinney under Saban. However, the coach has really taken it to another level lately with edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. in the recruiting Class of 2020, interior linebacker Terrence Ferguson in 2021, and tackle Elijah Pritchett and wide receiver Isaiah Bond last year.



• Jay M. Robinson School (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (6-4, 270) recently named his top six: Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He told Sports Illustrated All-American : "Well, one reason is that it is Alabama," Hobbs said of why the Crimson Tide made his list. "You can never go wrong with Alabama. I have been talking to Coach (Joe) Cox since he was at UNCC. He was one of my first offers at the beginning of my Junior year. I have always had a good connection with him. Recently, I have been talking to Coach Roach and Coach Saban, so that has been great too. It is a winning environment for football."

• Noting that 12 of Alabama's 15 current commitments have come in the last two months, Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. dubbed the Crimson Tide the hottest recruiting program in the SEC this summer. It also didn't hurt that Alabama's impressive class includes the top local product in Tuscaloosa Northridge offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, the top international offensive lineman with Olaus Alinen, and the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in wide receiver Malik Benson.

• Keep an eye out next week for the season debut of Sports Illustrated 's team and prospect rankings. Check out: Five Candidates for No. 1 Consideration in Preseason SI99 Recruit Rankings

Hunter Osborne, defensive lineman, Hewitt-Trussville : The one position that Alabama considers a high priority that it really hasn't added anyone yet for the Class of 2023 is defensive line. That will probably change Monday at 6 p.m., when Osborne announces his commitment. It would be a surprised if he doesn't opt for the Crimson Tide. Miles McVay, tackle, East St. Louis, Ill .: McVay is scheduled to make his announcement on August 11. If Alabama can land him he'll be the third tackle in the class who is at least 6 foot 6, but he's also listed at 355 pounds. Edric Hill, defensive lineman, Kansas City, Mo. : Like with Osborne, Alabama is the program to beat, although he isn't expected to make an announcement until after his high school season starts. Kelby Collins, defensive lineman, Gardendale : One of the top in-state defensive linemen who don't have commitment (James Smith from Carver High in Montgomery is the other). Florida is making a push as well. Keon Keeley, edge-rusher, Tampa Berkeley Prep : One of the more interesting names expected for the Champions Cookout this weekend, he's a Notre Dame commitment. Think Anderson might have a chance to get him to give Alabama a longer look?

