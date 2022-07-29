Milan asks for more time as Moncler, Ferragamo, Bally add to packed fashion week schedule

www.voguebusiness.com
Related
voguebusiness.com
Telfar gets Beyoncé boost, but so does Hermès despite Birkin snub
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. “This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shit’s in storage.” It’s the line everyone is talking about from Beyoncé’s latest album, which dropped on 29 July. The album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by...
voguebusiness.com
Tiffany is turning Cryptopunks into pendants with NFTiff
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Tiffany is making the leap into Web3 with 250 limited-edition...
voguebusiness.com
Instagram may have backtracked. But video is coming
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Instagram is reversing some of the controversial changes to its display and algorithm in response to a growing backlash against its push to short-form video. But analysts believe the changes are inevitable as social platforms vie for advertising revenue and users increasingly seek video entertainment online.
Comments / 0