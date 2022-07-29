How the Supreme Court ‘shadow docket’ shaped climate doctrine

www.eenews.net
Democrats plot endgame for reconciliation, climate bill
After months of false-start and public spats, Senate Democrats are ready to start the process of passing their party-line reconciliation deal this week — if they can get over some hurdles. The deal, announced last week by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), includes $369 billion...
Democrats’ climate hopes hinge on Sinema
The fate of the biggest climate bill in U.S. history could now hinge on one Arizona Democrat who’s refusing to publicly back the deal and isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers within her own party. Democrats and climate hawks need Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s support if they’re going to pass...
Manchin climate deal may face NEPA roadblock
A provision of the landmark Senate climate and energy budget reconciliation bill could hit a legal stumbling block under the National Environmental Policy Act. Tucked into the end of the nearly $370 billion deal struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is a requirement for the Interior Department to reinstate a massive 80 million-acre Gulf of Mexico lease sale that a federal judge blocked earlier this year for violating NEPA (Energywire, Jan. 28).
Republicans look to change, discredit climate bill
Republicans are attacking Sen. Joe Manchin’s climate and clean energy deal on all fronts in a last-second lobbying campaign as Democrats try to shepherd the bill through the Senate this week. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on the floor yesterday blasted the West Virginia Democrat’s agreement with Majority Leader...
‘See what sticks’: Manchin releases permitting wish list
This story was updated at 9 a.m. EDT. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office yesterday confirmed a sweeping list of environmental permitting changes that are “under consideration” as Senate Democrats look to advance the biggest climate legislation in U.S. history. The West Virginia Democrat agreed to the budget reconciliation...
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
3 issues to watch as heat strains the grid
From the Pacific Northwest to coastal New England, millions of Americans have endured sweltering temperatures in recent weeks, driving record energy consumption and offering a snapshot of emerging risks facing the nation’s power system. While grid operators say the electricity system has largely held up so far this summer,...
Greens urge DOE to impose standards on mining company loans
Environmental groups want the Biden administration to require mining companies meet conservation and human rights benchmarks before they get Energy Department loans. DOE has under President Joe Biden’s leadership preserved a decision from the Trump administration that liberated certain Loan Programs Office funding for mining-related projects that are tied to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. The decision is part of the Biden administration’s ambition to build a resilient domestic supply chain for low-carbon energy and transportation goods.
BLM agrees to reconsider grazing at sensitive Ariz. site
The Bureau of Land Management will reevaluate the impacts of livestock grazing on plants and animals inside Arizona’s San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area as part of a legal settlement with environmental groups. The settlement finalized yesterday resolves an April 2020 lawsuit in which a coalition of groups claimed...
States hit deadline for EV plans, with bumps in the road
The Biden administration is requiring states to submit plans for building their portion of a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles.
House OKs massive drought, wildfire response package
The House approved a package of bills Friday to raise wildland firefighters salaries, improve wildfire preparedness and conserve water in drought-stricken Western states, over Republican objections that the measure won’t deliver what’s promised. Lawmakers approved the legislation largely along party lines, 218-199. Among other provisions, the package —...
Biden’s emissions pledge ‘doable’ with climate deal
President Joe Biden’s commitment to halve emissions by 2030 would get a huge boost from the “Inflation Reduction Act,” according to two separate analyses. Energy Innovation, a clean energy think tank, estimated yesterday that the Senate climate deal would cut emissions by 37 to 41 percent from 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The report comes on the heels of a similar finding from the Rhodium Group, which found the bill would reduce emissions by 31 to 44 percent over the same time frame.
EPA resumes pollution helicopter tracking in Permian Basin
In a sign of intensified regulatory scrutiny of the United States’ largest oil-producing region, EPA has launched a new round of helicopter flyovers in the Permian Basin in search of big sources of methane and smog-forming compounds. The flyovers will continue until Aug. 15, the agency announced yesterday. Any...
Feds set rules for fossil hounds collecting on Interior lands
It took some 13 years of bureaucratic sifting, but the Interior Department today finally completed the rule governing the collection of fossils from National Park Service and other federal lands. In a belated follow-up to a law passed in 2009, four Interior agencies jointly announced the fossil-collecting rule that will...
EPA faces new lawsuit over ‘forever chemicals’
Efforts by industry groups to challenge EPA advisories for “forever chemicals” are ramping up even as experts sound the alarm over a wide range of health risks posed by the toxic substances. The powerful American Chemistry Council announced over the weekend that it had filed suit in the...
