ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

NM organizations work with landlords to help ensure stable housing for young adults

By Watch
cbs4local.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Rapper Ice T gets approval for cannabis dispensary

Ice-T is making another career move. The rapper-turned-actor is now expanding into the cannabis business. New Jersey has given Ice-T and his business partner the green light to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. The hip-hop legend teamed up with the owner of the company, The Medicine Woman for...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cbs4local.com

Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore, officials say

BERLIN, Md. (WJLA) — A Maryland beach is partially closed after the discovery military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, officials say. At least seven pieces of military munitions debris have washed ashore at the North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. Most of the pieces are metal fragments, but some may still contain residue of either explosives or propellent and therefore must be considered dangerous, officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
cbs4local.com

Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy