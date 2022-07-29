NM organizations work with landlords to help ensure stable housing for young adults

cbs4local.com
Related
cbs4local.com
TxDOT's HERO program reports fuel-related incident calls spike with high gas prices
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Our title says it, HERO,” said Tomas Carrasco a Texas Department of Transportation HERO. Even though gas prices have gone down within the past weeks, they're still pretty high compared to July 2021. The current average in El Paso is $3.76, that's up...
cbs4local.com
Rapper Ice T gets approval for cannabis dispensary
Ice-T is making another career move. The rapper-turned-actor is now expanding into the cannabis business. New Jersey has given Ice-T and his business partner the green light to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. The hip-hop legend teamed up with the owner of the company, The Medicine Woman for...
cbs4local.com
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore, officials say
BERLIN, Md. (WJLA) — A Maryland beach is partially closed after the discovery military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, officials say. At least seven pieces of military munitions debris have washed ashore at the North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. Most of the pieces are metal fragments, but some may still contain residue of either explosives or propellent and therefore must be considered dangerous, officials said.
cbs4local.com
10 heat-related deaths now suspected in Oregon during Pacific Northwest heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The state of Oregon is reporting a tenth suspected heat-related death during a brutal Pacific Northwest heat wave that has lasted longer than forecasters initially predicted. The designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that's unrelated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
Comments / 0