NM organizations work with landlords to help ensure stable housing for young adults

BERLIN, Md. (WJLA) — A Maryland beach is partially closed after the discovery military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, officials say. At least seven pieces of military munitions debris have washed ashore at the North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. Most of the pieces are metal fragments, but some may still contain residue of either explosives or propellent and therefore must be considered dangerous, officials said.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO