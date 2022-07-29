Pueblo Police: Man in custody, accused of stabbing woman

krdo.com
Related
Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for what they're calling a road rage shooting incident. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on July 23, in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy.50 W. When officers arrived they found a man who The post Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
KKTV
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
KKTV
Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police investigating 3 dozen vehicle burglaries in Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A slew of car break-ins have plagued the Broadmoor neighborhood for the past four weeks. Colorado Springs police confirm they are investigating 35 vehicle burglaries in the residential area near the hotel that occurred just in the single month of July. “It is scary just...
KRDO
Pueblo Police are asking for information about a shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 23, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) were sent to the area of I-25 and U.S. Highway 50 West on reports that a shooting just occurred. Officers located a male that was shot in the face during the incident. Police believe that the incident could have stemmed from road rage.
KKTV
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die. Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.
KKTV
Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for help following a possible road rage shooting. Police are reporting the shooting occurred on July 23 at about 12:45 in the morning near I-25 and Highway 50. The victim, a man, had been shot in the face and police believe it may have stemmed from a case of road rage. The victim survived, but his condition wasn’t shared in a news release put out by police on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pueblo police officer retires after 32 years
PUEBLO, Colo. — Glen Fillmore is retiring after more than three decades serving the Pueblo community. He worked both for the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “To me, serving the community – you know, it’s big,” said Fillmore. “I grew up out in the county, but I’ve always considered Pueblo, my home. […]
Glen Filmore impacted the community of Pueblo by solving many homicide cases.
Glen Filmore is retiring after 16 years as a homicide detective, and he impacted many victim's families across the area,.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother seeks justice for the killing of her 13-year-old daughter in Pueblo
A month in and there are still no arrests in the homicide of Hailey Perkins. In late June, 13-year-old Hailey Perkins was found dead in her Pueblo West home.
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police execute a high-risk search warrant
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police along with Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) SWAT were working a high-risk search warrant in the 1300 block of L street, Penrose CO. The FCSO says that there is no danger to the public. The FCSO confirmed to KRDO that they were attempting...
Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs firefighter accused of theft, placed on administrative leave
El Paso County Sherriff's Office has been investigating Fortified Solutions (FS), a contracting company run by Jared Whiteman, a Colorado Springs firefighter on administrative leave.
Fountain Police find missing 7-year-old boy
According to the Fountain Police Department, the missing 7-year-old boy named Ashton Laymon, who initially was last seen Saturday evening at around 5:30 p.m. near 800 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, has been found and is safe.
actionnews5.com
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said. According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel. Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for...
Fountain police continue investigation after finding missing 7-year-old boy
(UPDATE 8/1): A man is under arrest facing kidnapping charges in the abduction of Ashton Laymon. Read the full story here. UPDATE: At approximately 2:30 p.m., FPD located 7-year-old Laymon. He is safe and currently with FPD officers. This is still an active investigation. Police say there are multiple persons of interest in this case. […]
KRDO
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car driven by her mother
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says a three-year-old girl was killed Sunday when she was hit by a car her mother was driving. According to CSP, at a little after 9 A.M. on Sunday, a 27-year-old woman from Colorado Springs hit the three-year-old child with her car in a driveway. CSP says the crash happened at a home near Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive, which is the Lorson Ranch area in unincorporated El Paso County.
Comments / 0