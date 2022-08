Seven candidates hope to represent District 2 on the Leon County Commission -- the seat that was represented by the late Jimbo Jackson. Margie Menzel reports. It’s the largest field of candidates of any local race in this election cycle. In alphabetical order, they are Sabrina M. Allen, Lynda Bell, Christian Caban, Hannah Crow, Will Crowley, Max Epstein and Manny Joanos.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO