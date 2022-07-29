ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MD

Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Damascus Teenager

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Damascus. Loethen is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He...
DAMASCUS, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Bethesda Teenager

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Bethesda. Domonic A. Caguay was last seen on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the 5100 block of Dudley Ln.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606. 
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.

