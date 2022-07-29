www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Concern for Missing Damascus Teenager
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Damascus. Loethen is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He...
Concern for Missing Bethesda Teenager
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Bethesda. Domonic A. Caguay was last seen on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the 5100 block of Dudley Ln.
Decomposing body discovered on the side of a road in Baltimore County
An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found Sunday morning on the side of a road in Baltimore County.
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
Driver wanted in hit and run that left motorcycle rider dead in Baltimore
Baltimore Police need help identifying a driver wanted in a hit and run that left a motorcycle rider dead.
36 years after teen’s hanging death, his family is still searching for answers
On the 36th anniversary of her brother Keith’s death, Sherri Warren was still fighting back tears. “There is no evidence to show me that this was a suicide,” Sherri told WTOP. July 31, 1986, marked the day Montgomery County police discovered the body of 19-year-old Keith Warren hanging...
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder In 'Senseless Act:' ADA
A 39-year-old man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of attempted murder in Maryland for chasing a man with a shotgun and shooting him in the head, authorities announced. Waldorf resident William Anthony Smothers, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of James...
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Manassas man arrested after brandishing gun, hitting man with car after road rage argument
A Manassas man was arrested on Saturday after brandishing a gun and hitting a man with his car during a road rage argument.
Franklin County man who conducted ‘sleep studies’ charged with indecent assault; PSP
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man has been charged after allegedly performing “sleep studies” on victims who were under the influence. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are seeking information regarding 74-year-old David Clarkson McJonathan. Troopers say McJonathan would conduct “sleep studies” on victims.
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
