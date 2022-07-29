Let’s Talk About Ag BMPs: Irrigation Best Management Practices

There are close to 70,000 licensed pesticide applicators in the state of Florida. To qualify for a license they must take an exam that demonstrates they know the rules and regulations, along with proper use and safety of pesticides. Testing was limited to in-person at a county extension office, or perhaps at a large conference or training event. Well now applicators can do their pesticide testing at home, and ALL pesticide exams are available for at home testing!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO