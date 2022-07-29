Let’s Talk About Ag BMPs: Irrigation Best Management Practices

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
Related
University of Florida
All Pesticide Exams Available For At Home Testing!
There are close to 70,000 licensed pesticide applicators in the state of Florida. To qualify for a license they must take an exam that demonstrates they know the rules and regulations, along with proper use and safety of pesticides. Testing was limited to in-person at a county extension office, or perhaps at a large conference or training event. Well now applicators can do their pesticide testing at home, and ALL pesticide exams are available for at home testing!
University of Florida
NCBS Intern Report: Marine and Coastal Science Communication
Written by 2022 Summer Intern Jessie Moses, hosted by Savanna Barry (UF/IFAS NCBS) As an intern this summer, I got to work with Dr. Savanna Barry creating marine and coastal science communications products to promote environmental protection and stewardship. More specifically, I created an interactive article via ArcGIS StoryMaps describing...
Comments / 0