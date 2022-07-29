Council reviews results of survey, young people want more safe places

www.republicaneagle.com
Red Wing Republican Eagle
50 seasonal workers hired for summer
During the summers in Red Wing, it is common to see Public Works workers around town taking care of the parks and the flower baskets that line the streets downtown. Seasonal summer employees help keep the city clean and welcoming. Each year public works hires around 40 employees to upkeep the many parks.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Name calling is bullying
I'm blessed and proud to live here, and I thank God often for this place. I was shaken from my happy little rural reflections after the disturbing election process of 2020 and realized I needed to take personal responsibility for my own citizenship. I heard about a grassroots conservative group...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Career of public service
We are writing in strong support of Ralph Rauterkus for Red Wing City Council. Ralph is a serious person who has already demonstrated his many talents throughout his long career of public service to the city of Red Wing. He has served on the Red Wing Port Authority and City...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Commitment to leadership
I’m Andrea Botchek, and I went to high school with Jesse Johnson. As someone who has known him all of my adult life, he’s the real deal. Jesse and his family could have retired anywhere. Why here in Goodhue County? Because of his principles, his commitment to servant leadership, and his desire make this district one of the best darn places to live in Minnesota, or heck, the country.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Local library events Aug. 3-9
Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. Aug. 3. Summer Library...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
point2homes.com
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
Southern Minnesota News
Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
fox9.com
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Artists open studios to visitors
Artists across Red Wing welcomed the community into their homes and studios to showcase their work and highlight their inspiration. “There is such a good range of different kinds of art showcased at the tour,” painter Lindsey Cherek said. She sat in her studio at the beginning of the...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
redlakenationnews.com
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Why are millennials and Gen Z shying away from religion? Twin Cities faith leaders weigh in
It's now almost as likely for millennials to be religious “nones” than it is to be Christian, the Pew Research Center reported. The way religion is practiced is constantly evolving, but maybe not the way most people would expect. According to the Pew Research Center, younger generations, namely...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Paul S. Bygd
Paul Sylvester Bygd (81) passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with his wife Jondi Mavis Nelson at his side. Paul, the son of Oscar and Elsie Bygd was born December 9, 1940, in Northfield, MN. He grew up on a farm in Wanamingo township, attended Wanamingo High School and graduated in 1959.
