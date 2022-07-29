Council reviews results of survey, young people want more safe places

I’m Andrea Botchek, and I went to high school with Jesse Johnson. As someone who has known him all of my adult life, he’s the real deal. Jesse and his family could have retired anywhere. Why here in Goodhue County? Because of his principles, his commitment to servant leadership, and his desire make this district one of the best darn places to live in Minnesota, or heck, the country.

GOODHUE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO