Feds eye speed rules to protect North Atlantic right whales

3 issues to watch as heat strains the grid
From the Pacific Northwest to coastal New England, millions of Americans have endured sweltering temperatures in recent weeks, driving record energy consumption and offering a snapshot of emerging risks facing the nation’s power system. While grid operators say the electricity system has largely held up so far this summer,...
BLM agrees to reconsider grazing at sensitive Ariz. site
The Bureau of Land Management will reevaluate the impacts of livestock grazing on plants and animals inside Arizona’s San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area as part of a legal settlement with environmental groups. The settlement finalized yesterday resolves an April 2020 lawsuit in which a coalition of groups claimed...
Feds set rules for fossil hounds collecting on Interior lands
It took some 13 years of bureaucratic sifting, but the Interior Department today finally completed the rule governing the collection of fossils from National Park Service and other federal lands. In a belated follow-up to a law passed in 2009, four Interior agencies jointly announced the fossil-collecting rule that will...
Greens urge DOE to impose standards on mining company loans
Environmental groups want the Biden administration to require mining companies meet conservation and human rights benchmarks before they get Energy Department loans. DOE has under President Joe Biden’s leadership preserved a decision from the Trump administration that liberated certain Loan Programs Office funding for mining-related projects that are tied to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. The decision is part of the Biden administration’s ambition to build a resilient domestic supply chain for low-carbon energy and transportation goods.
Could the climate bill warm Americans to heat pumps?
Nearly two months ago, President Joe Biden invoked a Cold War-era law to boost the domestic production of heat pumps and building insulation. The Defense Production Act allows the commander in chief to redirect the supply of materials for the sake of national defense. Biden used it after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when sanctions on the gas-producing country contributed to a spike in natural gas prices.
EPA resumes pollution helicopter tracking in Permian Basin
In a sign of intensified regulatory scrutiny of the United States’ largest oil-producing region, EPA has launched a new round of helicopter flyovers in the Permian Basin in search of big sources of methane and smog-forming compounds. The flyovers will continue until Aug. 15, the agency announced yesterday. Any...
Manchin climate deal may face NEPA roadblock
A provision of the landmark Senate climate and energy budget reconciliation bill could hit a legal stumbling block under the National Environmental Policy Act. Tucked into the end of the nearly $370 billion deal struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is a requirement for the Interior Department to reinstate a massive 80 million-acre Gulf of Mexico lease sale that a federal judge blocked earlier this year for violating NEPA (Energywire, Jan. 28).
Biden’s emissions pledge ‘doable’ with climate deal
President Joe Biden’s commitment to halve emissions by 2030 would get a huge boost from the “Inflation Reduction Act,” according to two separate analyses. Energy Innovation, a clean energy think tank, estimated yesterday that the Senate climate deal would cut emissions by 37 to 41 percent from 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The report comes on the heels of a similar finding from the Rhodium Group, which found the bill would reduce emissions by 31 to 44 percent over the same time frame.
