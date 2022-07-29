Feds eye speed rules to protect North Atlantic right whales

President Joe Biden’s commitment to halve emissions by 2030 would get a huge boost from the “Inflation Reduction Act,” according to two separate analyses. Energy Innovation, a clean energy think tank, estimated yesterday that the Senate climate deal would cut emissions by 37 to 41 percent from 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The report comes on the heels of a similar finding from the Rhodium Group, which found the bill would reduce emissions by 31 to 44 percent over the same time frame.

