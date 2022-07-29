Best Dual Monitor for Gaming

www.itechpost.com
Best portable chargers and power banks 2022
Whether you need to charge one phone, or all your gear at once, there's a battery pack for you. These are the best for your charging needs, from small portable chargers to full-service power stations.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Audio on Two Pairs of Headphones or Speakers on a Samsung Phone
Sometimes, you may want to share music with a friend, but it never feels right to share the same pair of headphones. You may also own two Bluetooth speakers and want to play music from both for a richer listening experience. Samsung’s Dual Audio feature makes these two scenarios possible....
Digital Trends
PlayStation reenters the handheld gaming scene with special edition Backbone
PlayStation is returning to the handheld gaming scene … sort of. Today, PlayStation and Backbone announced their partnership and launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. This device serves as a mobile gaming controller that players can use with the PS Remote Play app on their iOS phones.
ZDNet
Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED TV review: The best TV for brightly lit spaces
$2,299.99 at Samsung$2,297.99 at Amazon$2,299.99 at Best Buy. When my old 55-inch Samsung LED TV died, I couldn't live without seeing my favorite shows in my living room. I wanted an even larger 4K TV to capture the fine detailing on Bridgerton costuming. That's where Samsung's latest model, the 65-inch QN90B QLED TV, comes in. It gave me the bright, gorgeous picture that I wanted in a TV, and proved to be especially suitable for my sunlit apartment.
makeuseof.com
QLED vs. LED vs. OLED: What Is the Difference?
If you're in the market for a TV or even just happen to pass by an appliance center, you'll have seen the tons of available TV options. To differentiate their offerings, one of the things many TV manufacturers put on their products is the technology behind it. You probably have...
Compute Express Link (CXL) 3.0 Debuts, Wins CPU Interconnect Wars
The Compute eXpress Link (CXL) consortium today unveiled the CXL 3.0 specification, bringing new features like support for the PCIe 6.0 interface, memory pooling, and more complex switching and fabric capabilities to bear.
itechpost.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember Blast Corps?
Everyone would probably agree that during its height, Blast Corps is a pretty popular game. Not only is the game famous but it also earned a good review. According to review aggregator Metacritic, the game received "universal acclaim", while Retro Gamer gave it a "unanimous critical success." The novelty and...
itechpost.com
Got an Amazon Invite to Purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X? You Have 72 Hours to Buy It
Amazon has confirmed in a tweet that it is sending out invites to purchase the hard-to-find Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. These invites are being sent in waves, with another batch of invites being sent out next week. If bueys receive one of these invites, they will have...
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
notebookcheck.net
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
The best touch screen monitors in 2022: control your PC using your monitor
Tap, swipe and pinch-to-zoom to your heart's content, with the best touchscreen monitors on sale today
Phone Arena
RedMagic 7S Pro gaming phone hands-on: turbofan, activate!
This story is sponsored by nubia. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Mobile gaming is growing. Steadily, mercilessly, and exponentially. And with the power of today’s smartphones, you can actually get some pretty high quality games in your pocket. Gamers want hardware controls...
Engadget
LG's newest 4K CineBeam projectors start at $6,000
LG's newest CineBeam projectors are ready for your living room, and it's clear you'll pay a premium for their image quality. The company has announced that the laser-based lineup is available starting at $6,000 for the HU915QE, which can produce a 90-inch 4K picture when positioned just 2.2 inches from the wall, or 120 inches when it sits 7.2 inches away. It also reaches a high 3,700 lumens of brightness and can muster a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, so daytime viewing is a realistic option.
knowtechie.com
Sony is adding 1440p gaming support on the PS5
4K gaming has been one of the major selling points for the latest generation of gaming consoles. But it seems like the console industry essentially skipped 1440p gaming. That is until the latest beta update brings 1440p gaming to the PS5. Sony has seemingly been listening to gamer feedback looking...
LG C2 42 Review: The OLED PC Gaming Monitor Test
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're checking out the LG C2 OLED TV to see how good it is as a PC gaming monitor, a sequel of sorts to our investigation of the LG C1 last year. Since that review was published, a lot has changed in the monitor market, we now have an OLED that's actually designed for gaming in the Alienware AW3423DW, the prices of mini-LED true HDR LCDs are also coming down, so it'll be interesting to see whether going the TV route is still viable for today's PC gaming setups.
technewstoday.com
How to Use USB Ports on Monitor
Any monitor has a set of ports that come with it. These days we can find an HDMI port, a headset port, and a few USB ports on almost every monitor. The HDMI port is to connect to display input and the headset port is to connect to the speakers. So what are the USB ports for?
itechpost.com
Echoes of Mana Labyrinth of Lost Heroes Update: Here's What to Expect
Square Enix's new free-to-play action RPG will soon be flooded with new content and event-exclusive items for its 100th-day anniversary. The popular game developer recently announced that Echoes of Mana would soon have a new scenario along with other items for players to collect during the game's 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, according to the game's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Abacus Windows Linux Quad Core keyboard computer from $149
Pentaform based in the United Kingdom has created a new keyboard computer aptly named the Abacus which comes with Microsoft Windows preinstalled and supports Linux if preferred. Priced from $149 the portable computer is housed inside a keyboard case which is constructed from recycled ABS plastic. Featuring an Intel quad core processor and connectivity via Wi-Fi 5.0 and Bluetooth 4.2 the small computer also sports a 40 pin GPIO connection and energy-efficient rechargeable battery.
How to use Lenovo Duet Chromebook 3 with a monitor
The Chromebook Duet 3 is a fantastic device on its own, but did you know you can expand its functionality even further? With the help of an external monitor, your Duet 3 can transform into a proper desktop when you need it.
