Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman

GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
Crash involving semi-truck and car blocking Geiger Frontage Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck and car crashed into each other off I-90 this morning. Right now, Geiger Frontage Rd. is totally blocked, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate. The truck driver...
Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting near Astor and Ermira. KHQ spoke to a man who says his car was shot at by a black SUV.
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Endangered missing person alert issued for man last seen in Lewiston
The Idaho State Police is issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. If you have seen the missing person please call 911 or (208) 983-1100. Randy Clark Jackson Age: 71 Gender: male Race:...
Two People Transported with Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following Rollover Crash on SR129
CLARKSTON - On Friday, July 29, 2022 at approximately 11:08 a.m., Asotin County Fire crews along with Asotin and Lewiston rescue crews were dispatched to a crash involving a rollover on State Route 129 just north of Asotin, WA. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Post Falls Man Injured In Garbage Truck Crash North Of Pullman On US195
A 60 year old Post Falls man was injured in a garbage truck crash North of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 Thursday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:00 in Harlow’s Dip. Troopers say Richard Becker was driving the truck Northbound when a tire blew out causing the truck to roll into a ditch.
Man believed to be missing vulnerable adult found dead
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Search and Rescue Volunteers found a man dead, who is believed to be missing vulnerable adult Shaan P. Aujla. He was found east of S. Benn Burr Rd. and E. Jamieson Road, just after 9 p.m. on Friday. It is believed he died from a fall. Aujla went missing near his home at S...
Man dies after being swept into Spokane River, fire officials confirm
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man has died after being swept into the Spokane River near Downriver Drive and Pettet Drive, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). SFD told KHQ that two men were hanging out by the river, when one of them got in and was swept away. First...
2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating a potential arson of an RV on West Sharp and North Madison. According to Spokane fire officials, the RV had been abandoned for weeks. No injuries were reported at the scene. This is an ongoing news story and we...
Life Flight headed to garbage truck crash north of Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — Life Flight is headed to a garbage truck crash just north of Pullman. The truck rolled on US 195 near State Route 270. The road is partially blocked. The Washington State Patrol said one person is unresponsive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
