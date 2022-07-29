Local orthodontics office providing mouth guards for Denison Football

www.kxii.com
KXII.com
Crews battle multiple fires in Denison
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in McCurtain County. Pushmataha County pursuit ends in crash. Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:00...
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
Skydiver injured in hard landing in Fannin County
A Fannin County skydiver is recovering from some broken bones after a hard landing in Whitewright yesterday. The calls came in just before 2 p.m. from Skydive Spaceland, a parachuting club in rural Fannin County
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
KXII.com
Russwood residents asked to conserve water, leak flowing into Lake Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - All of Texoma is dealing with at least a severe drought, some parts even facing an extreme drought. Residents in Russwood, a small neighborhood in Pottsboro, said they’ve started hearing something odd for how dry it is- running water. According to Texas Water Utilities, the...
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
KTEN.com
Wilson schools delay start date
WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The fall semester at Wilson Public Schools will be delayed by construction project delays brought on by inflation and back-ordered supplies. Administrators have pushed back the first day of school to August 18, one week later than the original project deadline. Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said...
KXII.com
Gunter could see first water well repaired this week
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter is still asking residents to conserve water, as it tries to get two of its three wells back up and running. According to the city, it is waiting for the water to pass a required bacteria testing after installing a new motor.
KXII.com
Cartwright community taking the stress off of back to school shopping
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -With the pressure of back to school shopping and items only getting more expensive at the grocery store, many families are feeling the pinch. To take some stress off, the new Cartwright Community Resource Center held a back to school drive. “Our supplies are for the Colbert...
OHP hiring 14 port of entry officers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to hire more than a dozen port of entry officers in the near future.
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation auctions hunting and grazing leases
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation opened bids Monday for hunting and grazing lease sale on restricted tribal land. Bidders who were present were given the chance to raise bids. Each lease was awarded to the highest responsible bidder. There were close to 90 bids made for the...
KXII.com
CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map. The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:. Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces. For people at high risk for severe...
KXII.com
One person dead after Gainesville crash
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 82 and County Road 163 Saturday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was flown to Medical City Denton with critical injuries. Troopers have...
KXII.com
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
KXII.com
Paris Police respond to robbery and assault
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
KXII.com
Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday. Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
