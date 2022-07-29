Tekla Research Gift Nets $100,000 for WBU

neareport.com
Undergraduate Students Near Completion of Arkansas Biosciences Institute Internships
JONESBORO – Thirteen undergraduate students at Arkansas State University are completing summer internship projects at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute. This program provides support for A-State students to enhance their academic experience by providing them with opportunities to participate in hands-on research and creative work with faculty and staff – in the sciences, engineering, professional programs, arts, humanities or the social sciences, according to Dr. Tom Risch, vice provost for research and technology transfer.
magnoliareporter.com
Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize
Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
Kait 8
Historic vote results for church disaffiliation are in
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro voted to disaffiliate on Sunday. The vote is a step for the church to break away from the Protestant denomination over an ongoing homosexuality debate. “We had a church conference with over 1350 people there, and our church voted by 69%...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Kait 8
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person in Jonesboro is $2 million richer. Friday the winning numbers for the Mega Millions were announced. One person in Illinois won the jackpot prize of $1.337 billion. Although the jackpot was not taken here in Arkansas, a few other prizes were. According to the...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Kait 8
Aug. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
Kait 8
City urges caution over sinkhole
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials in one Mississippi County community are urging caution over a recently discovered sinkhole. According to the city of Gosnell, the sinkhole was at the intersection of Lake and Moody Street. Mayor Teresa Walker said while the hole is small, it is deep, adding they...
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
Kait 8
Jonesboro neighborhood startled by lightning bolt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Jonesboro residents were jolted awake early Thursday morning when lightning struck a tree. Sharron Turman said it happened around 4 a.m. July 28 in her neighbor’s yard on Westwood Drive. The bolt stripped much of the bark off of the tree. Turman’s bedroom window...
Kait 8
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve been driving in Craighead County lately, you’ve probably noticed new red signs above some of the county roads. The new signs indicate a public road that has been put up recently. It helps show the difference between what is and isn’t a county-controlled road.
Kait 8
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns. The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break. A main break resulted...
KTLO
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
Kait 8
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig. According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on East Highland Drive, west of Barnhill at 10:22 p.m on Sunday, July 31.
Kait 8
City employee under fire after explicit comments
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Public profanity, a city employee paid with your tax dollars is under fire for using explicit words towards those he serves. It all started because of discolored water in Swifton. People in the town began to complain on social media, and the city’s water superintendent began...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
Arkansas State Police operation nets 22 alleged drug dealers
Arkansas State Police with other agencies conducted a series of arrests around and in Forrest City.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to prison for murder in Arkansas
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Arkansas. Travis Barker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 20 years before he’s eligible for parole. Barker was arrested in Fulton County,...
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
KTLO
Man killed in 1-vehicle Fulton County accident
A man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in eastern Fulton County. Thirty-four-year-old Joey Gaskins of Cherokee Village was pronounced dead at the scene south of Glencoe. According to the Arkansas State Police, Gaskins was traveling on Arkansas Highway 289 when his vehicle ran off the right side...
