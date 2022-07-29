Average value of new unit authorized by state

For that reason, the average cost of construction per unit can vary substantially across the country. Hawaii is the most expensive state to build new units with an average value per unit authorized of $403,596, a product of local regulations and the islands’ geography and distance from the mainland. But second in cost is Wyoming ($391,030 per unit), which has different challenges, including a lack of homebuilders . At the local level, many of the locations with the highest costs for new homes are among the most expensive real estate markets in the U.S., including the Bay Area and wealthy suburbs of New York.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits Survey (2021) , the most recent data available. To determine the locations where the most expensive homes are being built, researchers at Construction Coverage calculated the average permit value per unit authorized. Authorized units included both single-unit and multiple-unit structures. It’s important to note that the value of the building permit does not reflect the ultimate market value of the unit, but rather the total value of all construction work for which the permit is issued.

To improve relevance, only counties with at least 200,000 residents were included. Additionally, counties were grouped into cohorts based on population size: small (200,000–349,999), midsize (350,000–749,999), and large (750,000 or more). Note: only counties with complete data for 2021 were considered in this analysis.

Here are the counties where the most expensive homes are being built.