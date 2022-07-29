3. St. Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Buyer gets result for refund on land tax sales from the City of St. Louis
The City of St. Louis holds land tax sales at the Civil Courts building downtown where properties are up for sale due to owners not paying property taxes for four years.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
St. Louis American
Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor.
15-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
Downtown violence, 12-hour shifts, dwindling roster stressing St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of shots fired, two innocent people caught in the crossfire, bullet holes in multiple cars and buildings downtown this past weekend. All of it comes at a time when the city is forcing officers to work 12-hour overtime shifts, which have led to impassioned memos from commanders scrambling to fill cars as the police union estimates 102 officers have left the force so far this year.
St Louis Gateway Transportation Center shooting sends customers running for cover as cops swarm Amtrak & bus station
A SHOOTING at the St Louis Gateway Transportation Center sent customers running for cover as police officers swarmed the Amtrak and Greyhound Bus stations. The shooting, which took place inside the transportation center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, left one person dead, according to a local CBS affiliate. KMOV's Jenna...
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a new home in O'Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket.
Early morning shooting at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS – Police were at the scene of a shooting that was reported early Tuesday morning. According to St. Louis police, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Hanley Mobile Gas Station in Berkeley around 2:30 a.m. A man was shot and then taken to a local hospital. Suspects and severe injuries have yet to be reported as the victim is conscious and breathing.
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
tncontentexchange.com
Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
Woman shot during attempted carjacking at north St. Louis Walgreens
A woman was shot in the chest outside of a Walgreens in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Monday.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
