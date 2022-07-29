Counties Where the Most Expensive Homes Are Being Built

Photo Credit: Artazum / Shutterstock

Rising real estate prices and interest rate hikes have finally started to bring balance back to the residential market this year. But while demand is falling off, the U.S. still has a major need for new homes, which could create plenty of opportunity for residential builders.

One of the major factors that contributed to the heightened competition for housing over the last two years was housing supply. The U.S. suffered from a severe shortage of housing stock before COVID-19, and the pandemic sent available inventory to record lows . With a rush of buyers in the market, the limited availability of homes stoked competition and pushed prices higher.

Builders have rushed to meet the need for new units. Housing permits and starts bounced back strongly after falling sharply early in the COVID-19 pandemic. And despite a recent downtick, housing starts have been higher this year than at any other point since before the Great Recession.

While the construction industry has seen high levels of activity, recent conditions have nonetheless been challenging. Inflation has increased the cost of building materials by 33% since the beginning of the pandemic , and supply chain challenges over the last two years have contributed to increased costs and project delays. Construction firms have also struggled to hire and retain labor , and many have raised wages in efforts to do so.