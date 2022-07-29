7. Wayne, MI

Related
2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD
Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills company inks deal to build electric motors for pontoon boat maker
One Farmington Hills company wants to become the Tesla for boats. And CEO James Breyer thinks they have just the product to do it. Hercules Mobility Company, which operates in an industrial building on Halsted, originally began in 2018 as an operation to create electric motors. After crafting a test engine for a truck, the company set its sights on a part of the market not paid as much attention to: boats.
fox2detroit.com
Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster
FOX 2 - Say hi to Kevin Cupp the contractor. "You can't be filming me, dude," he said. Kevin wanted nothing to do with Rob Wolchek. Wolchek: "Here's my card. Will you call me?" Kevin: "Nope." Kevin wants nothing to do with his customers, either. "He blocked me, blocked my...
fox2detroit.com
Contractor leaves expecting mom with home renovation disaster
The company was cited for ordinance violations in June. They were supposed to be in Dearborn Heights District Court to go before a judge. Wolchek was there, but Kevin Cupp never showed.
dbusiness.com
Troy’s Boka Marine Launches Electric, Solar-powered Pontoon Boats
Boka Marine in Troy, a division of Fenton’s American Recreational Products (ARP), is launching its new four-person pontoon product line this summer with a direct-to-consumer business model. Boka e-boats utilize the same fiberglass frame technology as its cousin, Paddle Wheeler. Instead of pedal power, however, Boka e-boats are powered...
Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — Ford Motor Company recently announced that it will be investing $160 million into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant as part of its efforts to invest $2 billion across Michigan. The company’s overall investment of $2 billion expects to generate 3,200 jobs across the state. Currently, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
Detroit News
Robotics supplier Fanuc to expand in Auburn Hills
Fanuc America, a supplier of robotics and factory automation products, announced Friday it will expand its manufacturing and engineering operations in Oakland County to nearly 2 million square feet to meet increasing demand. The company, which opened a 461,000-square-foot engineering, production and storage facility in Auburn Hills in October 2019,...
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
downriversundaytimes.com
Homecoming fireworks to be launched from Ford Credit
DEARBORN – Homecoming fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, launching from near Ford Credit, for viewing from the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center grounds. The shells will be larger rounds, to provide additional height, so that they can be viewed by...
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12
When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats. While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats,...
wlen.com
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
Dearborn Press & Guide
Mustang Mach-E police cruiser added to Dearborn fleet
Ford Motor Co. picked Dearborn as one of the cities to test out all-electric police vehicles recently. As part of the program, the city was given an all-electric Mach-E Mustang, free of charge, to be used in policing the city. Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and Ford...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
