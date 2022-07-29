ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7. Wayne, MI

Average value per unit authorized: $340,811Total value of units authorized: $763,416,226Total units authorized: 2,240Single-family units as a proportion of total: 49.1%

thevarsitynews.net

2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD

Birmingham One Bedroom / One Bathroom Second Floor Unit - Welcome to Birmingham! Private entry, second floor unit available at 675 sq ft. Property offers coin operated laundry, storage cage, assigned parking space and landlord pays heat and water. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 2567 EAST MAPLE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, MI. Address...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills company inks deal to build electric motors for pontoon boat maker

One Farmington Hills company wants to become the Tesla for boats. And CEO James Breyer thinks they have just the product to do it. Hercules Mobility Company, which operates in an industrial building on Halsted, originally began in 2018 as an operation to create electric motors. After crafting a test engine for a truck, the company set its sights on a part of the market not paid as much attention to: boats.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

Troy’s Boka Marine Launches Electric, Solar-powered Pontoon Boats

Boka Marine in Troy, a division of Fenton’s American Recreational Products (ARP), is launching its new four-person pontoon product line this summer with a direct-to-consumer business model. Boka e-boats utilize the same fiberglass frame technology as its cousin, Paddle Wheeler. Instead of pedal power, however, Boka e-boats are powered...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rochester Hills, MI USA

I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Robotics supplier Fanuc to expand in Auburn Hills

Fanuc America, a supplier of robotics and factory automation products, announced Friday it will expand its manufacturing and engineering operations in Oakland County to nearly 2 million square feet to meet increasing demand. The company, which opened a 461,000-square-foot engineering, production and storage facility in Auburn Hills in October 2019,...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Homecoming fireworks to be launched from Ford Credit

DEARBORN – Homecoming fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, launching from near Ford Credit, for viewing from the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center grounds. The shells will be larger rounds, to provide additional height, so that they can be viewed by...
hourdetroit.com

The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain

210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer

(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12

When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats. While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan

The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
MICHIGAN STATE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Mustang Mach-E police cruiser added to Dearborn fleet

Ford Motor Co. picked Dearborn as one of the cities to test out all-electric police vehicles recently. As part of the program, the city was given an all-electric Mach-E Mustang, free of charge, to be used in policing the city. Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and Ford...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
