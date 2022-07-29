12. Macomb, MI

Choose among a wide variety of Polish-made pottery at Acorn Farm’s annual sale, held Aug. 11-14 at the kitchen and home shop in Milford. Now in its 14th year, the anticipated event features a large collection of both standard and Unikat pieces, all at 20% below regular prices. Anyone purchasing a piece of Polish pottery during the sale will be entered into a drawing. The sale kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday evening with some delicious Polish food from Hamtramck’s Polish Village; store employees recommend visiting on Thursday for the best selection. Each piece is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland, by skilled artisans. Works of art, they are also dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday. Acorn Farm is at 367 N. Main St. in Milford, for more information, call (248) 684-1373.

MILFORD, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO