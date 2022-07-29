12. Macomb, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline.
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
HometownLife.com
Urban explorers still a problem at Northville Township park, site of former psych hospital
It’s not even Halloween, but trespassers seem drawn to the former state psychiatric hospital property that Northville Township wants to transform into a multi-dimensional park. The hospital’s former campus at Legacy Park, south of Seven Mile Road, is actually an active demolition site tainted with asbestos and other hazardous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top Travel Spots in the U.S.
Michigan is known for its gorgeous lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to more than just its lakes- try the state’s glorious islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsx.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
sme.org
FANUC America Expands Michigan Campus
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -- FANUC America, a leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, announces a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Michigan, to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Annual Polish pottery sale in Milford
Choose among a wide variety of Polish-made pottery at Acorn Farm’s annual sale, held Aug. 11-14 at the kitchen and home shop in Milford. Now in its 14th year, the anticipated event features a large collection of both standard and Unikat pieces, all at 20% below regular prices. Anyone purchasing a piece of Polish pottery during the sale will be entered into a drawing. The sale kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday evening with some delicious Polish food from Hamtramck’s Polish Village; store employees recommend visiting on Thursday for the best selection. Each piece is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland, by skilled artisans. Works of art, they are also dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday. Acorn Farm is at 367 N. Main St. in Milford, for more information, call (248) 684-1373.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0