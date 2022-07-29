2022 Big Ten East Predictions: Where is Michigan?

www.maizenbrew.com
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule
Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
Michigan football recruiting: 4-star offensive tackle Evan Link commits
A run of misfortune for Michigan football’s offensive line recruiting is finally over. The Wolverines scored a commitment Monday from four-star offensive tackle Evan Link from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. Link, who is part of the 2023 cycle, was in attendance for the BBQ at the Big House recruiting event over the weekend.
College Football News
Illinois Fighting Illini Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Illinois Fighting Illini Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Illinois season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Bret Bielema, 2nd year at Illinois, 5-7 14th year overall: 102-65. 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 4-5 Keys To The Season...
Cade McNamara felt 'gap was pretty big' vs. Ohio State, confident Michigan can win again
Prior to last week, the last time Cade McNamara was on the field turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, confetti fell and he was celebrating a Big Ten championship. He returned for Big Ten media days on Tuesday as one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in recent Michigan history. While McNamara...
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan won't 'flinch' at Ohio State during 2022 season
Jim Harbaugh is confident in his Michigan football team entering the 2022 season, which marks the first time most of his players will play at Ohio Stadium against Ohio State in the regular-season finale. The Wolverines haven't traveled to Columbus since the 2018 campaign as the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Buckeyes beat Michigan, 62-39, in a matchup of top 10 teams the last time these two met at the Horseshoe.
Get to know South Range’s Shane Lindstrom: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
BOOM! Michigan State lands four-star wide receiver, first commitment of 2024 class
The Spartans are off and running in the Class of 2024!
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Tennessee Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022 season
Can Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel help the Vols post back-to-back winning records for the first time in six years?. It’s been a difficult road to get the Tennessee football team back on track after years of mediocrity, but Head Coach Josh Heupel is well on his way to getting the Vols back to prominence.
Miami LT Zion Nelson gets ‘a tuneup.’ He’s in a full leg brace after minor knee surgery
The biggest news of the day at the Miami Hurricanes’ media day belonged to the biggest body — or at least close to it — in attendance.
Illinois Basketball: Top 20 recruit set to take Illini visit
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and his coaching staff will be hosting one of the most talented young prospects in the nation on Monday. 2025 four-star combo guard Bryce Heard announced to Twitter on Saturday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the Illini on August 1.
Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast
Purdue guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman will travel to Barcelona, Spain, to play against professional competition with the 2022 USA East Coast roster. The group will be led by Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson.
Big Ten coaches anonymously talk Michigan football
Athlon Sports came out with an article on Tuesday in which other Big Ten coaches talk anonymously about the schools residing in the conference. Athlon Sports asked for honest assessments from the coaches that it contacted, but in order to do so, it needed to be anonymous. When it comes...
2 things you need to know about Michigan’s Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy QB battle
Despite making the College Football Playoff last season for the first time, there’s a bit of trouble brewing in the quarterback room at the Big House for the starting job with the Michigan Wolverines. Everyone knew this battle was coming, and it’s only intensifying as we get closer to time for fall camp to begin. […] The post 2 things you need to know about Michigan’s Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
