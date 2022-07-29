2022 Big Ten East Predictions: Where is Michigan?

Jim Harbaugh is confident in his Michigan football team entering the 2022 season, which marks the first time most of his players will play at Ohio Stadium against Ohio State in the regular-season finale. The Wolverines haven't traveled to Columbus since the 2018 campaign as the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Buckeyes beat Michigan, 62-39, in a matchup of top 10 teams the last time these two met at the Horseshoe.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO