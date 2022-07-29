ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

2022 Big Ten East Predictions: Where is Michigan?

AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule

Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history

Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan won't 'flinch' at Ohio State during 2022 season

Jim Harbaugh is confident in his Michigan football team entering the 2022 season, which marks the first time most of his players will play at Ohio Stadium against Ohio State in the regular-season finale. The Wolverines haven't traveled to Columbus since the 2018 campaign as the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Buckeyes beat Michigan, 62-39, in a matchup of top 10 teams the last time these two met at the Horseshoe.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Tennessee Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022 season

Can Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel help the Vols post back-to-back winning records for the first time in six years?. It’s been a difficult road to get the Tennessee football team back on track after years of mediocrity, but Head Coach Josh Heupel is well on his way to getting the Vols back to prominence.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

2 things you need to know about Michigan’s Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy QB battle

Despite making the College Football Playoff last season for the first time, there’s a bit of trouble brewing in the quarterback room at the Big House for the starting job with the Michigan Wolverines. Everyone knew this battle was coming, and it’s only intensifying as we get closer to time for fall camp to begin. […] The post 2 things you need to know about Michigan’s Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI

