Damien Harris explains what makes Mac Jones an 'infectious' leader

www.nbcsports.com
Related
NBC Sports
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Marquise Brown, sign Rashaad Coward
When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19, he’ll have one of his key weapons available to practice. Arizona announced on Tuesday that receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off the non-football injury list. Brown tweaked his hamstring while running routes on his...
Camp report: Pickett grows with second team, Najee injury update
Steelers training camp report: Camp report: Kenny Pickett grows with second team for a second straight day, and update on Najee Harris’ injury, and the winners and losers from the second padded practice.
NBC Sports
Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three...
NBC Sports
Dean Pees: People are going to start talking about Falcons’ defense like Patriots, Ravens
Dean Pees has won a Super Bowl ring as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots, and another as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens. Now he’s the defensive coordinator of the Falcons, and he says he’s expecting to hold his players to the same standard. In a training...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson suspended six games
The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
NBC Sports
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NBC Sports
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NBC Sports
Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles
Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
NBC Sports
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
NBC Sports
Irvin reveals Deebo truly wanted 49ers to trade him
Deebo Samuel now has a new 49ers contract through 2025, but his previous trade request was very much real. When the All-Pro wide receiver asked the 49ers to deal him elsewhere in late April, it became clear he wasn't happy amid efforts to work out a lucrative extension. No one knew exactly why Samuel wanted out, but Michael Irvin revealed Monday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" that the 49ers star confided to him the exact reason(s) for the request.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Warner, Jennings rave about new 'lockdown' corner Ward
It looks like new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is making an impression on his teammates. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, both Fred Warner and Jauan Jennings raved about Ward's impact and how he has conducted himself thus far in training camp, with the former calling Ward a "pure lockdown corner."
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
Comments / 0