Mckinney, TX

McKinney business hits: Business incubator program, women's business conference and more

starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
starlocalmedia.com

Fast Company

This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land

Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news

STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
ALLEN, TX
#Linus Business
dallasexpress.com

Texas Health Center for Women Opens

The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
DENTON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance

Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Coppell ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Panthers to watch: Five Plano East student-athletes on the radar in 2022-23

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2022-23.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eddie V's Prime Seafood sets opening date for new Plano location

Kung Pao Calamari features wok-fried vegetables and roasted cashews. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V's Prime Seafood has scheduled Aug. 18 as the opening date for its new location in Plano. Known for its seafood, cocktails and hand-carved steaks from its in-house butcher, the restaurant will offer a luxurious fine dining experience, according to a release from the business.
PLANO, TX
CW33

41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Best in Texas: Area baseball players recognized on TSWA 6A all-state team

With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for every baseball team around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association recently on its annual Blue Bell Class 6A All-State Team. Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich...
PLANO, TX

