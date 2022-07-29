McKinney business hits: Business incubator program, women's business conference and more

starlocalmedia.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Allen Fairview Chamber CEO Sharon Mayer is celebrating 25 years with the Chamber
When Sharon Mayer first arrived at what was then simply known as the Allen Chamber of Commerce, all that stood on the other side of highway US-75 was a Chevron station and a McDonald's. “When I got here, all of this that you see, on McDermott in front of our...
The Lakeside Latest: LPGA Tour event in The Colony seeks volunteers, Little Elm organizes government academy and more
The Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Tour event is slated to take place from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
Fast Company
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
Frisco news roundup: Citizens Fire Academy applications, 'Coffee and Culture' and more
Citizen's Fire Academy applications are now being accepted. This is a fun behind the scenes look at the Frisco Fire Department. This free program is open to those 18 and up who live or work in Frisco. The application link is available on the city of Frisco website. The class...
Wells Fargo planning $200 million lakeside campus in Irving
In Irving, city leaders appear ready to approve millions of dollars in incentives to bring thousands of new jobs to the city. Wells Fargo is planning to build a $200 million lakeside campus in Las Colinas to which they’ll bring 4,000 new workers.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Texas Health Center for Women Opens
The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library
Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”. “Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance
Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
Celina High School drill team keeps traditions alive
In 1971, a group of Celina cheerleaders had an idea. They’d been thinking about how to boost spirit for the Bobcat team.
Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Coppell ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M renovation of mother/baby unit
Medical City Lewisville recently completed a $3.5 million renovation of its mother/baby unit. (Courtesy Medical City Lewisville) Medical City Lewisville recently completed a renovation of the hospital's mother/baby unit, according to a press release. The hospital’s 58-bed unit includes labor and delivery, a mother/baby unit and a Level III neonatal...
Panthers to watch: Five Plano East student-athletes on the radar in 2022-23
One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2022-23.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood sets opening date for new Plano location
Kung Pao Calamari features wok-fried vegetables and roasted cashews. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V's Prime Seafood has scheduled Aug. 18 as the opening date for its new location in Plano. Known for its seafood, cocktails and hand-carved steaks from its in-house butcher, the restaurant will offer a luxurious fine dining experience, according to a release from the business.
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
Best in Texas: Area baseball players recognized on TSWA 6A all-state team
With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for every baseball team around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association recently on its annual Blue Bell Class 6A All-State Team. Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich...
