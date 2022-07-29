ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield sending team to help eastern Ky. flood victims just months after tornado

By WKMS
wkms.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkms.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayor clarifies financial donation funds

“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
MAYFIELD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Hindman, KY
City
Bremen, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday

PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash

A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
westkentuckystar.com

Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County

An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Camp Currie canceled this week due to staff COVID case

BENTON — Camp John Currie has been canceled for the third year after a COVID-19 case among staff members of the camp. The camp is hosted each summer in Marshall County. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts it. Staff were isolated once the case was identified, according to a Sunday news release from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Western Kentucky#The Tornado#Ef 4#Commonwealth
krcu.org

Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel

A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
NEW MADRID, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Marion man hospitalized after Caldwell crash

A crash in Caldwell County sent a Marion man to the hospital on Thursday. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were called to KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia where a vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Richard Nelson of Marion had struck a culvert and overturned. Nelson was taken to Caldwell County Hospital...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KFVS12

Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
CHARLESTON, MO
wrul.com

White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County

A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
KFVS12

Scott City man facing rape charge

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported...
SCOTT CITY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Two From Union City Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Fulton

Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Fulton. Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 36 year old John R. Wilson, of South First Street. Reports said the registration plate did not match the vehicle,...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy