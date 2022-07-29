Mayfield sending team to help eastern Ky. flood victims just months after tornado

www.wkms.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkms.org
Beshear praises tornado recovery efforts, gives east Ky. flood update during Mayfield visit
Gov. Andy Beshear shared updates on tornado recovery and discussed community resilience at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting on Monday, nearly eight months after devastating tornadoes hit the community and just days after deadly floods swept through eastern Kentucky. At the meeting, Beshear also shared an anecdote about how the...
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
wcluradio.com
Camp Currie canceled this week due to staff COVID case
BENTON — Camp John Currie has been canceled for the third year after a COVID-19 case among staff members of the camp. The camp is hosted each summer in Marshall County. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts it. Staff were isolated once the case was identified, according to a Sunday news release from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man hospitalized after Caldwell crash
A crash in Caldwell County sent a Marion man to the hospital on Thursday. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were called to KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia where a vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Richard Nelson of Marion had struck a culvert and overturned. Nelson was taken to Caldwell County Hospital...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Graves County arrested in McCracken County, now faces drug trafficking charge
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy. In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
wrul.com
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man
MAYFIELD, KY- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in searching for Dennis Wilcox, who is wanted out of Graves County. Wilcox was last seen just inside Carlisle County in the Beulah / Kirbyton area, after abandoning...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
KFVS12
Scott City man facing rape charge
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported...
thunderboltradio.com
Two From Union City Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Fulton
Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Fulton. Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 36 year old John R. Wilson, of South First Street. Reports said the registration plate did not match the vehicle,...
Comments / 1