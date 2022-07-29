‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Juicy’

Virgin River centers on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge ), a nurse who leaves behind her life in Los Angeles for a brand new life in Virgin River. Mel finds herself in a romance with retired Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) , who also owns the town’s bar. Throughout the first four seasons, the pair have been through so much.

However, Virgin River Season 5 is gearing up to be extremely juicy.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 is currently filming

Though Virgin River Season 4 just dropped on Netflix, the cast and crew are already filming next season. What’s On Netflix is reporting that filming began July 1, 2022. The season will take roughly five months to film and end around November 30th, 2022. Since this mirrors the season 4 filming timeline, season 5 of the series will likely debut in July 2023.

Season 5 is going to be juicy

It looks like the fifth season of Virgin River is going to be very juicy. We already know we are getting a new villain. Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard), the sister of Nick (Keith MacKechnie), will have a major role this season.

“Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack,” Breckenridge told TV Line . “I’m not sure what her intention is yet, [but] she obviously doesn’t have good intentions. I’m not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy. I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now.”

Henderson has also revealed that he knows who the real father of Charmaine’s twins is. “I was told who it was supposed to be in the writer’s minds, but I haven’t seen it written. One thing I know around here is you can’t count your chickens until they’re hatched in terms of plot lines,” he told Glamour . “Because there’s this sense that it could be who you think, but then what’s the more shocking choice? I don’t know where they’ve landed on that, but the one I heard is really, really good. It’s juicy.”

There will be no time jump in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Typically things move at a snail’s pace on Virgin River . After all, Charmaine has been pregnant since season 1, but she’s only just now beginning to show. “Things move slowly in Virgin River,” Breckenridge told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months. It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Fans expected a massive time jump as we move into season 5 now that Mel is pregnant. However, that won’t be the case. Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is replacing Sue Tenney as the series showrunner, and he’s explained that season 5 will open where season 4 closed. “There’s no time jump between four and five,” he told TV Line .

Hopefully, this means we will immediately learn who the father of Charmaine’s twins is.

