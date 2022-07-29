An Updated Look at Louisville's Top Remaining Class of 2023 Targets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has had an incredible spring and early summer out on the recruiting trail. They've landed several top-flight prospects in the Class of 2023, with their 12-man class ranked as the No. 17 in the nation, according to 247Sports .

Louisville isn't just experiencing an incredibly hot start out on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals are still in the mix for a plethora of blue chip talent as we head into the final weeks of summer, and their recruiting momentum has the potential to ride through all the way through the early signing period.

With a dozen commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting? Below are some of Louisville's top current targets in the 2023 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:

Stanquan Clark

Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: 6-2, 215

High School: Miami (Fla.) Killian

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9009 (319th)

Summary: Linebacker is arguably the biggest remaining need in the cycle for the Cardinals, and Clark certainly would address that need on the outside. He made it to campus back in June, and made a return visit for the 502 BBQ. He still wants to take an official visit in the fall, but Clark could be one to watch in the immediate future.

Cole Martin

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-10, 175

High School: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9340 (158th)

Summary: Louisville has seen one of their defensive back commits in the class flip, but they could in turn flip one themselves. Martin is currently locked in with Oregon, but he did take a visit to Louisville in late June, and Pierce Clarkson is recruiting him hard. It might be hard to pull off the flip since Martin's dad is on the Ducks' staff, but time will tell.

Adam Moore

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-2, 220

High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8737 (643rd)

Summary: Miami Northwestern has been good for the Cardinals in the past producing guys like Teddy Bridgewater and Tutu Atwell, and Moore very well could be the next passenger on the Northwestern-to-Louisville pipeline. He took an unofficial visit in early June, and has raved about the staff. He's currently on another UV for the 502 BBQ, and like Clark, he's one to monitor.

Joseph Mupoyi

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 210

High School: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8735 (651st)

Summary: It might be difficult to beat out presumptive frontrunner Michigan for Mupoyi, but Louisville is still very much in the mix. Like Clark and Moore, he's also in town for the 502 BBQ, so we'll see how that leaves an impression on him.

Raymond Pulido

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-5, 265

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8833 (479th)

Summary: With Louisville landing three offensive line targets over the last month, all eyes at the position now focus on Pulido. Alabama and UCLA very much have a shot at him, but he did make it to the big mid-June recruiting weekend, and the St. John Bosco connection with other UofL commits could pay off.

Duce Robinson

Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-6, 225

School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9883 (20th)

Summary: This one seemingly came out of nowhere. The tight end/wide receiver hybrid made headlines when it came out that he would be flying in for the 502 BBQ, and though many view as a big USC lean, there is sudden significant optimism that he will actually end up at Louisville.

Everett Roussaw

Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: 6-2, 215

High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8550 (1,075th)

Summary: Even though he was formerly an Arkansas pledge, Louisville maintained a string relationship with Roussaw. When he opted to back off of his pledge to the Razorbacks in late June, the Cardinals immediately became the favorite. It also helps that he is teammates with Adonijah Green, who was Louisville's very first commitment in the 2023 cycle.

Shawn Russ, Jr.

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-2, 185

High School: Dunbar (Fla.) Fort Myers

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8925 (388th)

Summary: Speaking of teammate connections, Russ is another prospect where this comes into play. He was teammates with OL commit Jordan Church before he transferred to IMG Academy, and included the Cardinals in his top five back in June. Florida State appears to be the main competition for Russ.

Leviticus Su'a

Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: 6-1.5, 225

High School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8939 (374th)

Summary: Louisville's budding Southern California pipeline isn't held to just St. John Bosco. Su'a might play for Bosco's rival, Mater Dei, but he is still very close to a lot of SoCal Louisville commits. He's coming off of official visits to Stanford and Arizona, and while it'll be difficult to keep him off the West Coast, the Cardinals have a shot.

Matayo Uiagalelei

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 265

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9857 (27th)

Summary: This might be a little bit of an uphill battle. Louisville is recruiting Uiagalelei, the younger brother of Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, as hard as anyone, but so are places like Alabama, USC and Ohio State. The St. John Bosco connections certainly help, as are Louisville's efforts to get him on campus for the 502 BBQ, but there are reports that he might not have made it.

