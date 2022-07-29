Foster Friday: Meet Sasha!

www.wccbcharlotte.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
A Little Boy Remained Unidentified Since 1999 And Now His Mother Has Been Found And Charged With His MurderThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDecatur, GA
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: Affordable Family Fun This Week + Freebies!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Summer isn’t over yet so that means the fun isn’t either! Here is a list of affordable and FREE things to do this week:. Monday: Hunterville’s Week of Fun Events at Veterans Park (All week long, no purchase necessary). Tuesday: Regal’s Entertainment Group’s Summer...
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
WBTV
Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Invites Music Midtown To N.C. On Twitter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta was canceled over a decision linked to gun laws, Governor Roy Cooper suggested the festival be held in Charlotte. Cooper took to Twitter to say the festival could be held in one of many amazing outdoor spaces in the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Red Cross Workers Headed To Kentucky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional disaster-trained volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross will deploy to support ongoing efforts in Kentucky after deadly flash flooding. The Red Cross is on the ground focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort and support. Officials say two more local volunteers...
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, union, rowan, and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
wccbcharlotte.com
The Snark: 90 Day Fiance, Happy Birthday J.K. Rowling & Weird Nose Job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance,” Emily wants to hide that she’s pregnant from her family for a second time as she and Kobe are about to get married. Don’t worry. She’s got a full proof plan. Then Emily picks their rehearsal dinner to question everything about their relationship.
WBTV
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
wccbcharlotte.com
Alicia The World Tour 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alicia Keys brings her talents to the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater on August 2nd. The American singer and songwriter takes on her sixth concert tour in support of her seventh and eighth studio album. This will be her first concert since her 2013 set the...
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)
WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office. *Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations. *Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department. *Enter commercial orders as needed. *Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or...
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
National Night Out Events Happening Today in Your Area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parties and gatherings all across the Carolinas tonight for National Night Out. It’s a chance to promote partnerships between local police and the communities they serve. The day has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home
This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
