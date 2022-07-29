Illinois Prioritizing 1st Dose of Monkeypox Virus Vaccines for Those at High Risk

www.959theriver.com
Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder 1919 into Service
The Plainfield Fire Protection District is pleased to announce the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues.
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium
The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens. There will be a children’s bike rodeo,...
Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue
The Manhattan Fun Fair and Bingo event on 8/5 from 4-8pm (bingo is at 7pm) and enjoy delicious treats from the Creamery and a portion of your purchase will be donated to Forget Me Not Animal Rescue (FMNR) to help us save lives!. FB Link: Family Fun Fair. Admission Bracelets:...
Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing
A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
Hey, I Go to Concerts To, Y’know!
When you check our radio station social media, you will rightfully see many photos and videos from my fellow DJs at concerts. You may be thinking, “Hey…where’s Nick?! Doesn’t he go out to concerts, too?! Does he even like music?!”. Well yes, dear listener, I do...
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
Man Has Life Threatening Injuries After Shooting in Joliet
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday morning, at 3:29 am, Joliet Police were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after the victim arrived at the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim may have been shot while in a vehicle near the 100 block of South Hammes Avenue. Officers responded to the location in question and discovered evidence of a shooting.
