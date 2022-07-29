The Grind Coffee House expanding to MU campus

www.komu.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session
COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
Columbia Public Works to host sidewalk improvement meeting Aug. 8
COLUMBIA − An informal open house meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, to discuss a sidewalk improvement project. The project includes the building of a sidewalk on West Scott Boulevard and Northwest Broadway. The sidewalk will span between Silvey Street and Christian Fellowship Road, and construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, August 2
County clerks encourage voters to check sample ballots, polling locations before Tuesday. Voters across the state will cast their votes Tuesday in the Missouri primary election. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Local polling places and sample ballots are listed on the Secretary of...
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky. Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead. The...
Smart Decision: U.S. Senate candidates start election night watch party prep
Across the state, voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in the state's primary election. Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those voting in-person. All absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m. Voters in Missouri do not need to be registered...
Jefferson City motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail around a turn on US 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass. According to a police report on the incident, Erich R Butler, 20, came to a rest on the highway in the outer driving lane after being ejected from his vehicle from the crash.
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
FEMA to participate in damage assessments in preparation for federal disaster declaration request for historic St. Louis region flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
Columbia man pleads guilty to 2018 ax assault
A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday involving a 2018 ax attack on an elderly man in the Hulen Lake residential area. Kieran Donovan Butler, 23, is guilty of assaulting a man in his backyard after luring him outside and then ambushing him with an ax. During a...
Man injured after train hits semi-truck in Mexico
MEXICO - An Illinois man was injured when a train hit his semi-truck tanker Saturday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to the Jefferson Street railroad crossing at 8:22 a.m. Police said the driver, 63-year-old Mark Taylor, was trying to turn the semi-truck and its attached tank, carrying...
Second suspect arrested in connection to tools stolen from Rocheport Bridge site
COOPER COUNTY − A second suspect is now in custody in connection to an incident where $80,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site. Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was arrested Monday and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a motor...
Man who drove truck into Lake Ozark City Hall pleads guilty; faces up to 4 years in prison
MILLER COUNTY − A man who intentionally drove his pick-up truck into several buildings in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach in February, including into city hall, pleaded guilty last week. Jarod Long, an Eldon resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage after driving his truck through...
Mexico driver charged after running over officer to avoid arrest
MEXICO - A man is in custody after authorities said he ran over a Mexico Public Safety officer to avoid arrest over the weekend. Police say DeMarko T. Walls, 30, appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in the Casey's General Store parking lot Saturday just before 3 a.m.
What to expect for Tuesday's primary election after Trump's endorsement and upcoming voting changes
COLUMBIA - The primary election takes place Tuesday at 44 different locations across the state, starting at 6 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon encourages voters to prepare for Tuesday's voting. "We encourage everyone to go to our website to look up their sample ballot,...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after helicopter crash in Marshall
SALINE COUNTY − Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash in Marshall Sunday afternoon that left one pilot with minor injuries. The Saline County Sheriff's Department said in an incident report the helicopter crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue just before 2 p.m. Officials said...
