Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville
It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
Prince George County Health Department issues tap water boil order
Residents in Prince George are currently under an order to boil tap water for cooking and drinking until further notice.
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
WRAL's Anthony Baglione breaks down the threat from tornado warning in Mecklenburg County, VA
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL's Anthony Baglione breaks down the threat from tornado warning in Mecklenburg County, VA. A tornado warning has been issued for Mecklenburg County, VA until...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
Riverfront Soul Festival becomes 3-day event
The second annual Riverfront Soul Festival is coming in September with a notable difference from its debut in 2021 — it’s expanding from one day to three. “This year’s even bigger,” Festival Founder Dr. Eric Majette said. The free event will unfold in the city of...
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Traffic stop leads to weapon charges
LAWRENCEVILLE – Edward J. Thompson, 40, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, 1st offense, on July 23, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Sergeant A. W....
Chesterfield Food Lion car chase shooting suspect wanted
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.
1 shot in Roanoke Rapids Sunday night, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that hurt one person and damaged a home Sunday night. At approximately 9:33 p.m., officers say they responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in regards to a shots fired call with one person being shot.
Homes and cars damaged by gunfire, Halifax County law enforcement investigates
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County law enforcement officials are investigating following two shootings Thursday that left homes and cars damaged. Officials said the first shooting happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. when deputies heard gun shots from one street over while they were in training. Police and deputies went...
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
DEPUTIES: Two in critical condition after back-and-forth shooting in Nash County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Nash County Friday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were at Trip City at 4609 Red Road outside of Red Oak when Antonio Richardson, 31, pulled a gun and shot Ray Richardson, 31.
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 Rocky Mount paintball attacks, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
All lanes of I-95 North near Exit 160 at Rocky Mount reopen after crash
All lanes of Interstate 95 near Exit 160 are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Durham man charged with murder nearly 2 months after Oxford man killed in shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they have made an arrest nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Friday that Ayinde Samori Asante Melvin, 24, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of Kenneth Hawley of Oxford.
Left lane closed after crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie
According to the 511Virginia, the crash took place at the New Cox Road exit at mile marker 62.1. The left lane and left shoulder are currently closed.
