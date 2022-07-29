ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, NC

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville

It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
JARRATT, VA
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Gaston, NC
State
Virginia State
windsorweekly.com

Riverfront Soul Festival becomes 3-day event

The second annual Riverfront Soul Festival is coming in September with a notable difference from its debut in 2021 — it’s expanding from one day to three. “This year’s even bigger,” Festival Founder Dr. Eric Majette said. The free event will unfold in the city of...
FRANKLIN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Church#Lga#The Lga Board
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Traffic stop leads to weapon charges

LAWRENCEVILLE – Edward J. Thompson, 40, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, 1st offense, on July 23, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Sergeant A. W....
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
cbs17

1 shot in Roanoke Rapids Sunday night, police looking for suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that hurt one person and damaged a home Sunday night. At approximately 9:33 p.m., officers say they responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in regards to a shots fired call with one person being shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.

Comments / 0

Community Policy