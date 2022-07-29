ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Annual square-dancing festival returns to St. Joseph

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hh13E_0gxoatEz00

Downtown St. Joseph is hosting quite a hoedown this weekend.

The Heart of America Singles Square Dance Association is hosting its 2022 festival this weekend at the Civic Arena. The event kicked off Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Crumbl Cookies coming to St. Joseph

The popular cookie company Crumbl Cookies is set to make its way to St. Joseph. A property at 5301 N. Belt Hwy at the North Shoppes now has signs up saying that Crumbl Cookies will be coming soon and that people can start following the accounts on social media. Zachary...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Society
Wichita Eagle

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
kq2.com

A leader in and out of the ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Reported Sunday Standoff in St. Joseph Ends With One in Custody

A reported standoff Sunday in Saint Joseph ended peacefully with one man in custody. Reports say authorities took 50-year-old Harry N. Ritzinger peacefully into custody late Sunday night after a reported standoff on South 16th Street. Authorities reported no injuries in that incident.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Square Dance#United States#Hoedown#The Civic Arena
tncontentexchange.com

Loss of free school lunches means families have to adapt

When classes start again in just a few weeks, it will be the first time in more than two years that not all students in St. Joseph’s public schools will be covered by the federal free lunch program. Free and reduced lunch programs remain for eligible families, but parents...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph

The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
northwestmoinfo.com

Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank

BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
COLUMBIA, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD

A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
SAVANNAH, MO
nodawaynews.com

NEN Elementary teacher receives grant from WGU Missouri

Marcy Sobotka, a first-grade teacher at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School, has received a $200 grant through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. The grant will be used to purchase four African-dwarf frogs and their necessary supplies, providing Sobotka’s students with emotional support and real-life learning opportunities. Sobotka learned she was selected for the grant in May when WGU staff surprised her with a check presentation at her school.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders

A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
902
Followers
245
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy