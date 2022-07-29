Annual square-dancing festival returns to St. Joseph

The popular cookie company Crumbl Cookies is set to make its way to St. Joseph. A property at 5301 N. Belt Hwy at the North Shoppes now has signs up saying that Crumbl Cookies will be coming soon and that people can start following the accounts on social media. Zachary...
Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
When Tim McEnery founded Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants in 2005, he wanted to bring the Napa Valley tasting room to the Midwest, and that’s just what you get when you walk into the Midwest winery’s newest location in Lee’s Summit. The winery/restaurant has an extensive...
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
A reported standoff Sunday in Saint Joseph ended peacefully with one man in custody. Reports say authorities took 50-year-old Harry N. Ritzinger peacefully into custody late Sunday night after a reported standoff on South 16th Street. Authorities reported no injuries in that incident.
(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
When classes start again in just a few weeks, it will be the first time in more than two years that not all students in St. Joseph’s public schools will be covered by the federal free lunch program. Free and reduced lunch programs remain for eligible families, but parents...
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
Marcy Sobotka, a first-grade teacher at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School, has received a $200 grant through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. The grant will be used to purchase four African-dwarf frogs and their necessary supplies, providing Sobotka’s students with emotional support and real-life learning opportunities. Sobotka learned she was selected for the grant in May when WGU staff surprised her with a check presentation at her school.
A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Comments / 0