Kids learn to help injured wildlife with the Marion Natural History Museum

MARION – The Marion Concert Band will continue its summer concert series with a program of music from the British Isles on Friday, August 5. The program features several classic British Brass Band pieces as well as the music of Petula Clark, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the Beatles. There may even be an appearance by members of the Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC). The program is as follows:

MARION, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO