Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide

Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
The police chief of the New Castle Police Department was arrested on Friday night and now faces charges of felony menacing.
A mother and daughter duo who are accused of brokering body parts and scamming clients while operating a Montrose funeral home have had their sentencing dates pushed back, according to a report from the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a recent robbery suspect. The robbery reportedly occurred Sunday afternoon at the 24 Road Adult Emporium in Grand Junction. Police were dispatched to the business around 5:30 p.m. after receiving word that a robbery had occurred. According...
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back-to-school shopping is here, and it can be expensive for families struggling to make ends meet. In Grand Junction, kids return to school in about two weeks, and the Colorado National Guard wants to ensure every veteran’s child gets what they need. “It’s actually...
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, we have been under a similar trend across the Western Slope. In the Grand Valley, we remained dry while our higher elevations got a bulk of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, temperatures have also leveled out in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and today was no exception. Our high stayed in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease. The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well. “For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”
Colorado’s iconic destinations have seemingly been around forever, and we know their names by heart: Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge, to name a few, along with Denver, a city that has exploded in the past decade. For something new, a traveler must go farther west in the state, where a...
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
